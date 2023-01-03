Expect delays, detours after garbage truck incident on Western Highway

Drivers have been warned to expect delays and detours after an incident involving a garbage truck on the Western Highway at Stawell.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said that B doubles and cars were being sent through the town, causing delays.
A spokesperson for the Country Fire Authority said two units from Stawell were called to an incident on the Ararat Road section of the Western Highway at 9.41am on January 3 which involved a garbage truck.
Diesel was across both lanes of the highway and sand was being sent to the scene as part of the cleanup, the spokesperson said.
Ambulance Victoria said that a team was called to reports of an incident at Stawell at 9.45am, with a woman in her 50s taken to Stawell Public Hospital in a stable condition.
Vic Roads has also been notified.
