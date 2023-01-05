The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham revved up as Blue Ribbon Raceway prepares for double header

By Dean Thompson
January 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Hateley in his wingless sprintcar. Picture by Tanya Eastwood

With the holiday season well and truly underway in the Wimmera and visitors coming into town to stay with family and friends and others set to come to town for an extended stay in the new year, the speedway community is also contributing to Horsham and surrounding towns' economy with a two-day race weekend booked in and ready to go for January 6-7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.