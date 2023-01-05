With the holiday season well and truly underway in the Wimmera and visitors coming into town to stay with family and friends and others set to come to town for an extended stay in the new year, the speedway community is also contributing to Horsham and surrounding towns' economy with a two-day race weekend booked in and ready to go for January 6-7.
On Friday evening, January 6, local races that include Steven Hateley and Jeremy Beddison will strap into their Wingless Sprints for round one of the Summer Slam series. It is estimated that with points across all events vital to winning the overall series, that this first round will have all the best drivers intending to set their sights on a possible series win. This could mean forty-plus entrants in this class alone.
Along with the Wingless Sprints, the Formula 500 category seniors and juniors will compete with about thirty cars in the seniors racing in the Dash for Cash series opener.
On Saturday, January 7, the Eureka Garage and Sheds Sprintcars series comes to town for the powerful 410ci version of sprint car racing. The series is season long and has already a couple of events in the books and the likes of Ash Cook, a winner at Wangaratta, Grant Anderson, Terry Rankin, Bobby Daly and Tim Hutchins should be on track competing for the all important sixth round points on offer.
Our homegrown heroes in the Limited Sportsman compete in a series round also whilst sedan fans will be pleased to know our Production Sedans with Steve Honeyman, Dean Hughes, Ryan and Shaun Queale and others will be back amongst it along with the visiting Victorian Speedway Council Sports Sedans that will also hold a series round.
There could be thirty Sports Sedans also since this will be the first time Blue Ribbon host the class locally. The Sports Sedans race with race rubber and are modified sedans with almost no restriction on what they can do as long as the car remains a shell-based car, any engine to any make is allowed and it's not uncommon now to hear Chevrolet engines in Fords and Ford engines in Holdens.
Racing on both nights is considered a separate event and entry fees to each show are required. Events start at 5.30pm and the gates to the public open at 4.30pm whilst the pit gate to entrants opens at 11am. All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee
The cost of admission is Adults $25, Pensioners $20, Students aged 12 to 16 $15, children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket of two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 is $60.
Members with proof of membership receive a $5 discount on their entrance fee. Cash only, Eftpos is available.
