Horsham Cricket Association's junior sides battle it out at country week

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated January 5 2023 - 11:25am, first published January 4 2023 - 5:00pm
The Horsham Cricket Association's junior representative teams have come home with a wealth of experience after some hard-fought matches across Western Victoria.

