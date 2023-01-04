The Horsham Cricket Association's junior representative teams have come home with a wealth of experience after some hard-fought matches across Western Victoria.
The under 17s team travelled south to take part in an eight-team competition against host side Warrnambool, neighbouring cricketing association the Wimmera-Mallee, Hamilton, Portland, Colac and the South West in a five-round carnival.
On Monday, the HCA kicked off it's campaign against its neighbours, notching up a 69-run win in the 50-over game.
Batting first, Horsham almost batted out its overs to post 156 runs, with number five Dylan Newell top scoring with 33 runs off 48 balls, including six boundaries.
Opening batter Monty Wynne carved out a patient 22 runs off 65 balls with only one boundary.
Only five Horsham batsmen posted double figures, with the overall total buoyed by 20 extras including 16 wides.
The pick of the Wimmera-Mallee's bowlers were Connor Lee, who took 5 for 21 off 10 overs, that included the four of the first five batters.
The HCA defended its total well, bowling out the WMCA in the 23rd over.
Captain Noah Berry was the only batter to provide any resistance, notching up 50 runs off 55 balls; however, he could not find a battering partner that could hold down the other end.
Joey Nagorcka and Connor Weidemann snagged four wickets each in the win.
Horsham were brought back to earth on Tuesday against Warrnambool Gold, losing by seven wickets.
Again, batting first, the HCA posted 145, with number four Max Bunworth putting together a two-hour knock of 47 runs off 96 balls.
Wynne and Gibson Perry were the only partners that hung around with Bunworth, batting for almost an hour each.
Nagorcka provided some late-innings fireworks, hitting 25 runs off 13 balls.
Warrnambool Gold's opening bowler Ryan Lucas was the pick of the hosts, taking three for 34 off nine overs.
Horsham would have thought they were in with a chance after knocking over Gold's opening pair for just 20 runs combined, but a 81 run partnership from Matthew Gome and Will Colla saw the homeside win the one-dayer.
Gome finished the game with 109 runs not out off 147 balls, including eight boundaries in 147 minutes.
Nagorcka was the pick of the bowlers again, taking one for eight off six overs in an innings that featured 10 bowlers.
Horsham's chances of making the final were dashed when it lost to Colac by 69 runs.
In the first of two T20 games on Wednesday, Colac posted eight for 143 runs; opener Max Hutchinson was the cornerstone for Colac, hitting 54 runs off 50 balls including six fours.
Baxta Hendy was Horsham's best, snaring four for 17 off four overs, including the prized wicket of Hutchinson. Unfortunately the side accumulated 31 extras, including 19 wides.
In reply, the HCA struggled to gather any momentum, with Weidemann the top scorer with 12 runs.
The Horsham Cricket Association hosted its annual country week cricket tournament in a three-round competition.
On Monday, the HCA faced heavyweight Warrnambool Gold in a 45-over game, losing by 30 runs.
The visitors won the toss and batted first, posting nine for 169 off its 45 overs. Number three Lachlan Rea top scored for Gold with 58 runs off 89 balls.
He was ably supported by opener Brock Gannon; however, once the pair were dismissed, the side struggled to accelerate in the later overs, losing its last seven wickets for 45 runs.
Jobe Dickinson was the pick of Horsham's bowlers, bagging five for 20 off seven overs. Tenth bowlers off the rank, Hugh Weidemann, also snared two for 19 off four overs.
In reply, Horsham struggled to gain the upperhand, losing two wickets for 23 runs, before a third-wicket partnership of 40 runs, between Weidemann and Harrison Hoffman helped them gain some momentum.
Weidemann then paired up with Jobe Dickinson to post 62 runs; however, the run rate ran away from Horsham.
Weidemann finished with 42 off 89 balls, in a two-hour innings that included the one boundary, while Dickinson scored 38 off 47 balls with five boundaries.
On Tuesday, Horsham took on the best from the South West Cricket Association, and after winning the toss, batted first.
After losing both openers cheaply, Jack Henry and Hoffman provided some resistance, posting a 35 run, third wicket partnership; however, once the former fell for 26 runs off 36 deliveries, Horsham lost five wickets for just two runs.
Some late-innings heroics from Byron Merrett (25 off 59) and Weidemann (15 off 36) helped Horsham grind out 110 runs.
Dickinson got HCA off to a great start, snagging a wicket in his first over, and when Riley Downer took the second wicket, SWCA were two for 20.
South West were soon four for 47, but a fifth wicket partnership of 83 runs steadied the ship and win the game.
Jaxon Crooks was the pick of Horsham's bowlers, earning three for 17 off six overs.
Horsham finished its regular fixture with a win, defeating Mount Gambier by 78 runs.
Winning the toss, HCA batter first and posted a promising 7 for 183 from 50 overs, in an innings where almost every batsman got a start.
Hoffman was the host's top scorer, hitting 41 off 62 including four boundaries; he was aptly supported by Crooks (38 off 82) and Tobey Anson (26 off 33).
Horsham struggled initially against the South Australian-side, but once Oliver Potter took the innings' first wicket, they gained the upper hand, taking six wickets for just 38 runs.
Potter finished with three for 21 off eight overs, supported well by Harrison Millar's two for 24 off eight overs.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
