Happy New Year to the Mallee!

Happy New Year!
I hope you have connected with loved ones over the Christmas and New year season.
It is a good time to draw a deep breath and allow yourself to relax and restore a little.
In saying this, my thoughts are also with those who have had or are continuing to struggle through a difficult time. I understand for some it is the most challenging time of the year.
New Year's is a time recollect, consider, and recommit.
That's why New Year's resolutions are so popular.
Perhaps yours is to get fitter, reduce screentime, lose weight, or quit some habit that you just don't like.
While some of them are on my list too, I want to tell you I am glad to commit once again to advocate passionately and work for regional people, especially you who live in Mallee, whether in Mildura or in Talbot, from Poolajielo to Leitchville and all in between, as we head into the new year together.
I commit to work with each sector to find solutions to ongoing workforce issues whether in health, hospitality, education or agriculture and pretty well every other industry.
I commit once again, to serve the people of Mallee and do my best for you and always welcome a call or an email from you seeking assistance.
I commit again to take your concerns to Canberra and insist on a regional lens to be applied on decision making.
I will hold this government accountable for legislation it prefers to rush through parliament which might look good on face value, but will hurt those who choose to call regional Australia home.
This is particularly pertinent in aged care in Mallee with smaller independent facilities (who incidentally provide wonderful service to their local communities) struggle to remain viable under new anti-regional legislation.
I will always be a voice for the regions in Parliament and relish the opportunity to do my part in making Mallee the greatest part of Australia to live, work and raise a family.
To all in Mallee, thank you for your continued support and I look forward to serving you in 2023.
