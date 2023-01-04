The annual Grampians Ride to Remember is set to return, with motorcycle enthusiasts encouraged to ride their best set of two wheels through the scenic ranges for a good cause. The event will commence on Barkly St at 9am, with riders to undertake an eye-catching tour throughout the Ararat and Pyrenees Shire municipalities. Money raised going towards the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation. Tickets are $40 per rider or pillion passenger. For more information contact 0419 316 920 or dianneradford6@bigpond.com.