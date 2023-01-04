January 13
Aradale Asylum Ghost Tour
Thrill seekers ang ghost enthusiasts alike are invited to spend an evening at one of Australia's most haunted locations. Visitors will be treated to a tour exploring parts of the asylum where few tour groups have dared to go before. The tour will run for five hours. Tickets are $130 each and available via Eerie Tours.
January 27
Stawell
Come down and listen to Craig Atkins, a solo acoustic "One Man Band" multi-Instrumentalist based in Adelaide. He's performing at Grampians Ale Works on Friday evening January 27, 2023. Come enjoy some tunes with your family and friends. Bookings essential. More on his music can be found via http://www.craigatkinsmusic.com.
January 28
Twilight Cinema
Pomonal Estate is hosting an evening of food, drinks and classic cinema, all for a good cause. Visitors are invited to come and help remember the life of Olivia Newton-John by dressing in pink and watching a twilight showing of 'Grease', with funds raised going towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Kerrie's Kreations 'Pink Daisy Van' will also make an appearance with some vintage handmade chocolates, smoothies and more. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
February 5
Grampians Ride to Remember
The annual Grampians Ride to Remember is set to return, with motorcycle enthusiasts encouraged to ride their best set of two wheels through the scenic ranges for a good cause. The event will commence on Barkly St at 9am, with riders to undertake an eye-catching tour throughout the Ararat and Pyrenees Shire municipalities. Money raised going towards the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation. Tickets are $40 per rider or pillion passenger. For more information contact 0419 316 920 or dianneradford6@bigpond.com.
February 8-10
Port Fairy
From February 8-10, the Port Fairy Jazz Music Festival will feature a plethora of music performances throughout the iconic town across three magnificent days. For more information, visit https://www.portfairyjazz.com.au.
February 25
Apsley
Come along to the Apsley Hall on Sunday, February 25, from 10am-1pm. Stalls include arts and crafts, clothes, plants, baked goods, soaps and candles, and much more. For more information contact Hayley on 0409 827 228.
May 2023
Halls Gap
The Grampians Grape Escape in Halls Gap is a weekend of regional wine, food and music that cannot be missed. In 2023, the iconic wine, food and music festival will be celebrating 30 years so chat to your crew, book your accommodation and get ready to enjoy masterclasses, demonstrations, live music, guest chefs, kids activities, plus a village of more than 100 stalls.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
