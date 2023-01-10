A new nationally consistent bushfire danger rating system aims to provide clearer and more accurate information to communities at risk of bushfires.
The Australian Fire Danger Rating System brings together the latest science and knowledge of fire behaviour, is supported by extensive community research, and is the most significant change to the fire danger rating system in more than 50 years.
While the previous system based ratings on only bush and grass, the new system uses eight different types of vegetation, which have been mapped across the entire country.
Four fire danger rating levels will be used, with simple actions for the community to take at each level.
On days when there is minimal risk, 'No rating' will be used. Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers said the new system would provide clearer advice.
"Across Australia, we have seen the devastating impact that fires can have on communities, and the new fire danger rating system will give people living, working and travelling in bushfire-prone areas clearer and more accurate information about the risk they face," Commissioner Rogers said.
"The new ratings will be displayed on roadside signs as well as on websites, smartphone apps and social media."
Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC) CEO Rob Webb said the delivery of the new rating system resulted from extensive collaboration, development and testing.
"The new system is a nationally significant project, using the expertise in fire and emergency services across the country," he said.
"For the community, this collaboration means no matter where you live or travel across Australia; you'll see and hear the same descriptions around fire risk and know what to do."
Director General Emergency Management Australia Joe Buffone said the government was committed to helping communities be better prepared for future bushfire emergencies.
"As a nation, we know how susceptible we are to bushfires, and it's crucial that our communities, and career and volunteer first responders, are supported by the latest information and tools needed to protect lives and property. Bushfires affect everybody, wherever they may reside," he said.
"We need to ensure our communities are informed and ready to take action when a bushfire threat approaches."
Country Fire Authority has reminded Victorians to remember to include their pets and livestock in their bushfire survival plan this year.
While you should always put your own safety above the safety of your animals, it's important to ensure you have a plan for them in the event of a fire.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said during high-risk bushfire days, make sure you have bedding, food and water ready to go and make sure you have safe transport for them when leaving early.
"You can make sure your pets can be easily identified by microchipping them and including your details such as your phone number on their collars," he says.
"Consider whether your leave-early destination can accommodate your pets. You should also practise how you will move your pets if you leave. It takes longer than you think.
"A separate plan is needed for horses and livestock as late evacuation will put them and you at risk."
Ahead of high fire risk days, Larpent Dairy Farmer Mark Billing works with his staff and family to make sure his livestock are well protected.
"Grassfires present the biggest risk to our property, however we also have property in the Otways so we plan for bushfire risk there as well," he says.
"We prepare the livestock with sufficient water and do a quick check of private firefighting equipment on the farm. We try to get feeding done either the day before a high fire risk day or really early in the morning - this is so we can avoid using tractors and machinery as much as possible, as they can also pose a risk of starting fires in paddocks."
Every fire season, Mark briefs his staff on what to do should a fire start near the property.
"Everyone knows that if it's safe to do so, we get the cows in the dairy yard where we have sprinklers that can keep the cows cool if a fire is on the property.
"If you're in a high fire risk area you have to plan for everyone and that includes your livestock or pets.
"We work hard to make sure it's not a last-minute thought to have to move the cows, or any animals for that matter, and ensure they're as safe as they possible can be."
It's safest for horses and livestock to be in a large, well-grazed area on your property where they can move freely with a supply of water.
Remember to remove all gear from horses and open internal gates to allow them to move around. Do not allow them to roam freely off your property as horses and livestock are a serious risk on roads where visibility will be poor in the event of a fire.
Some tips for keeping pets cool
For more information, visit cfa.vic.gov.au/pets.