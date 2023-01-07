After four action-packed days of cricket, the Horsham Cricket Association's under 15 junior country week team ended the tournament on a high, convincingly defeating the Hamilton Cricket Association by 10 wickets.
After defeating Mount Gambier by 78 runs on Thursday, the HCA representative squad travelled to Dimboola on Friday to take on their southern neighbours in a T20 match.
Hamilton won the toss and decided to set the tone, batting first at the picturesque Recreation Reserve, and may have regretted the decision after losing both openers cheaply.
Tight bowling from Horsham's Oliver Potter (1 for 11 off 4 overs) thwarted any recovery by Hamilton, allowing his bowling partner Riley Downer (2 for 14 off 2.5 overs) to attack the incoming batsmen.
As the pressure built, HCA sunk its teeth into the stumbling batters, going from 2 for 16 to 4 for 26.
A short fifth wicket partnership boosted the score; however, two quick wickets from Jaxon Crooks (3 for 9 off 3 overs) stunted any momentum.
Hamilton's Harry Austin added some late-innings firepower, hitting 12 runs off five balls, but Harrison Millar (2 for 4 off one over) and Hugh Weidemann (1 for 5 off 2 overs) ended Hamilton's innings at 63.
Weidemann (retired 26 off 32 balls) and Luke Miller (30 runs off 46 balls) opened the batting for HCA and with a run rate of just 3.15 required, accumulated the required runs with ease.
Horsham ran the total down in the 13th over to finish the tournament with two wins and two losses.
A dynamic display in the field helped Warrnambool Gold lift the trophy aloft after defeating Warrnambool Blue.
Gold coach Zavier Mungean scored bragging rights over dad Jason, who was coaching Warrnambool Blue, in Friday's grand final at Coughlin Park.
Blue was bowled out for 117 with Gold, courtesy of player of the match Lachlan Rea, reeling the total in with 12 overs to spare.
Rea - a beacon of consistency across the five-day tournament - made an unbeaten 41 and finished the tournament with 226 runs, including two half centuries, at an average of 56.5.
Warrnambool Blue's Charlie James - who took nine wickets and made 96 runs across his five games - was named player of the tournament.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.