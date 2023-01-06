I know it's hard to believe - because I've furnished the world with a weekly newspaper column for more than 18 years - but I'm a fairly private person.
It's true, I have been known to burn brightly in public at times, loving the heat of the spotlight, but I'm constantly in need of a path to retreat, to collapse behind the scenes in my own space, melt into a puddle, collect my thoughts, rest and reform.
This has always meant that house guests have been a struggle for me, because my escape route is blocked in every direction.
When there are people wandering around your kitchen, taking turns in the bathroom and lounging on your lounge, there seems to be no place to hide.
For this reason, 2023 has been a little unusual for me thus far, as I've had house guests every single day of the year!
We were in double digits on New Year's Eve after a little soiree with Katianna's friends from student residence, and only dropped down to numeral uno guests again by the third of January, before numbers rose swiftly as a group prepared to attend a country wedding.
I'll be able to pop my slippers back on again soon though, when everyone heads back to their own exciting lives, and I must admit, I think I've coped better than ever before, because I realised how exciting they made my life.
It helps that my eldest daughter's friends are all completely adorable people who seem willing to eat anything on offer and be polite about it.
It also helps that they are gorgeous conversationalists and musicians who are keen to laugh at themselves, and at life in general.
A house filled with laughter is a gift beyond words, and when the piano, guitar or ukulele are played with skill, and paired with a melodic young voice, it's no wonder I remained hidden around corners breathing it all in, buried in a nook with a swollen heart or lingering quietly out of sight folding washing.
What wonderful parents they must have! How delightful, that I can benefit from the endless hours of correction and care that went into raising such lovely young adults.
Just privately, fellow parents, your children are magnificently developed house guests.
