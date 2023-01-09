The Wimmera Mail-Times

Residents urged to stay alert as thunderstorm asthma season is extended

By Adam Spencer
Updated January 10 2023 - 11:35am, first published January 9 2023 - 11:00am
The Victorian Department of Health extended the thunderstorm asthma season until January 15 because the risk is still high. Picture by Adam Spencer.

Wimmera residents who suffer from asthma or hay fever have been warned to continue taking preventative measures to reduce the risk of thunderstorm asthma, with the season extended until January 15.

