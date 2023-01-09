Search for missing man John

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Chetwynd man, John.
The 76-year-old was last seen at an address on Smokey Creek Road, Chetwynd about 2pm on Sunday, January 8.
Police and family have concerns for John as he has dementia.
John is Caucasian with a thin build and talks with an English accent.
He was last seen wearing a pale coloured hat, a striped t-shirt in blue, white and red, boots and brown shorts.
Anyone who sights John or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Horsham Police Station on 5382 9200.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
