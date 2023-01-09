While many were sleeping off a night of celebrations, Grampians Health Horsham's maternity team was in full operation, delivering four babies at the Yandilla unit on New Year's Day.
Maternity services manager Jane Rentsch can't remember that ever happening before.
"It's got to be some type of record for the first day of the year here," Mrs Rentsch said.
"I remember a few years ago, just before COVID, we had 11 babies in Yandilla at the same time," she said.
"But they weren't all born on the same day and it wasn't New Year's Day.
"The most I can remember being born in any 24-hour period was five so this is extraordinary.
"All four of the babies are boys which makes it even more unique."
The Yandilla team had an early start with the arrival of Tommy Frank Howe at 8.50am then nearly two hours later, Ryker James Archibald was born at 10.36am.
Just an hour later, Tate John-Walter Hickey arrived at 11.40am and three became four when late that evening Grayson Jack Hickmott was born at 10.14pm.
Mrs Rentsch praised the nursing and midwifery team for their excellent work.
"It was great teamwork and coordination to make sure that each birth was a great and joyful experience," she said.
"One of the afternoon shift midwives came in early to support the team and everyone deserves a pat on the back for their efforts."
All but one of the mothers said they had already taken advantage of Grampians Health's new maternity outpatients clinic in McLachlan Street, Horsham.
