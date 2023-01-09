The Wimmera Mail-Times

Four born on same day to kick off 2023 at Grampians Health Horsham

Updated January 10 2023 - 10:53am, first published January 9 2023 - 6:00pm
Proud mum's Blair Burke with Tommy Frank Howe, Mikayla Kinnersley and Ryker James Archibald, Rebecca Neville with Tate John-Walter Hickey and Tayla Connelly with Grayson Jack Hickmott. Picture supplied

While many were sleeping off a night of celebrations, Grampians Health Horsham's maternity team was in full operation, delivering four babies at the Yandilla unit on New Year's Day.

