After weeks of questions, Jeparit swimming pool set to open on January 14

Ben Fraser
Ben Fraser
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 2:26pm
Victory as Jeparit swimming pool finally opens

UPDATE: YMCA Victoria have announced it will open the Jeparit swimming pool.

