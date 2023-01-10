Victory as Jeparit swimming pool finally opens

UPDATE: YMCA Victoria have announced it will open the Jeparit swimming pool.
In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the operators of the Hindmarsh Outdoor Pools said it was working closely with Hindmarsh Shire Council to reopen the Jeparit and Rainbow pools on Saturday, January 14 at 2pm.
"Due to the issues that have plagued both pools resulting in only half a swimming season - YMCA Victoria and the Hindmarsh Shire Council have determined that entry will be free of charge to those using the two pools for the remainder of the season," YMCA Victoria said in the statement.
"All parties are working hard to maintain the Shire of Hindmarsh's wonderful assets to the level expected - with Council committing close to $350,000 additional funding on the pools to ensure they continue being safe and accessible in the 2022/2023 financial year.
"The impacts of staff shortages on lifeguards in Victoria, like many other industries have faced, has meant that the YMCA have brought staff in from other YMCA sites, including those from interstate."
EARLIER: Families in Jeparit are searching for answers following a decision to keep the swimming pool shut.
As the mercury is tipped to surpass 30°C every day this week, locals and tourists looking for a reprieve from the heat are shut out from the council-owned pool run by YMCA Victoria's Hindmarsh Outdoor Pools.
Local parent Fiona Schulze is at boiling point.
"My argument is that they've been contracted to provide a service, but they haven't been providing that service," she said.
"I did speak with the general manager on the weekend... and he gave me several reasons as to why it's not opened."
She noted a significant leak, which saw the pool lose up to 20,000 litres a day, as one of the reasons for the pool's delayed opening.
"Fair enough, but that was fixed, and, to my knowledge, there hasn't been any major leaks since," she said.
"The pool is full, the water is looking clear. My argument to [the manager] was, if you can't provide a service in Jeparit, then work with the Shire and other service providers in the community to provide an alternative.
"See if you can get a hold of one of the community buses and provide a shuttle bus service down Dimboola or Nhill, particularly if it's forecast to be a hot day.
"If you don't have qualified lifesavers, that's one thing but surely we can get someone to drive a 10-seater bus."
Ms Schulze said the lack of qualified lifesavers exacerbates the issue beyond this summer.
"As a mother, I'm just getting very frustrated because not only do we not have a pool, but they also don't offer any swimming lessons here in Jeparit," she said.
"The last time Vicswim was offered here in Jeparit was four or five years ago, before COVID.
She said she has tried putting her children in swimming lessons at other sites, which has been challenging.
"I'm able to drive my kids to another site for swimming lessons," she said
"I know of many families in our town that don't have that luxury, and their kids have never had a swimming lesson.
"I feel like it's a really important that's not being offered."
After ongoing community outcry via social media, Hindmarsh Outdoor Pools released a statement on the status of the Jeparit pool on Monday.
"We are working hard with local council and pool maintenance specialists to ensure the all facilities can open safely as soon as possible and hope to announce an opening date in the coming days," the statement said.
"Both Jeparit and Rainbow are full and holding water. Plant and equipment are being reinspected, with final maintenance being performed early this week.
"Once the plant is running effectively, we will ensure chemical levels are within the department of health regulations.
"We understand this has been a difficult time for these small communities but rest assured both the YMCA and local council are dedicated to opening these pools as soon as possible."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
