Dogs are off to a flyer

Andrea Gurry (Nhill) was successful at both Warrnambool and Horsham with victories at Horsham with Loco Tonto in the Grade 5 410m event on December 27 coming from behind to win by one length in 23:62sec, with Murtoa local Heather Baxter making it a local quinella with Special Innings running second. Gurry then had a successful night at Warrnambool on Saturday with victory to Extremely over the 390m journey winning by two lengths in the time of 22:38sec, Gurry ran second in the race prior with Smiling Olive whom was only ran down in shadows of the post after setting the pace. Kevin Ashton (Charlton) produced an emotional victory when his smart chaser Classy Shifter jumped straight to the front in the 410m Grade 5 event and was never in danger winning by half a length in the smart time of 23:38sec, Kevin has recently lost his long-time partner Jan whom passed away in early December. Well wishes from the Horsham Greyhound Community Kevin.