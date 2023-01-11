The Wimmera Mail-Times

Dogs are off to a flyer

By Peter Carter
January 11 2023 - 7:00pm
Classy Shifter with Kevin Ashton after winning on December 27, 2022. Picture supplied

Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) travelled to the Meadows on Saturday night with kennel star Crymelon Comet to contest the final of the Ballarat to the Meadows Grade 5 Final. Comet ran third in the second heat at Ballarat on New Year's Eve to progress to the final. Comet drew awkwardly in the final having to exit the six alley. Jumping well he found early bother and was chopped out but then used great track sense to find the fence and rail hard and continue to take ground and improve his position, after being shuffled back to seventh Comet was valiant in defeat and ran a super race to finish third, well done Ian, Jill, Gill and Comet.

