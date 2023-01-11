Dogs are off to a flyer

Ian Bibby (Warracknabeal) travelled to the Meadows on Saturday night with kennel star Crymelon Comet to contest the final of the Ballarat to the Meadows Grade 5 Final. Comet ran third in the second heat at Ballarat on New Year's Eve to progress to the final. Comet drew awkwardly in the final having to exit the six alley. Jumping well he found early bother and was chopped out but then used great track sense to find the fence and rail hard and continue to take ground and improve his position, after being shuffled back to seventh Comet was valiant in defeat and ran a super race to finish third, well done Ian, Jill, Gill and Comet.
Andrea Gurry (Nhill) was successful at both Warrnambool and Horsham with victories at Horsham with Loco Tonto in the Grade 5 410m event on December 27 coming from behind to win by one length in 23:62sec, with Murtoa local Heather Baxter making it a local quinella with Special Innings running second. Gurry then had a successful night at Warrnambool on Saturday with victory to Extremely over the 390m journey winning by two lengths in the time of 22:38sec, Gurry ran second in the race prior with Smiling Olive whom was only ran down in shadows of the post after setting the pace. Kevin Ashton (Charlton) produced an emotional victory when his smart chaser Classy Shifter jumped straight to the front in the 410m Grade 5 event and was never in danger winning by half a length in the smart time of 23:38sec, Kevin has recently lost his long-time partner Jan whom passed away in early December. Well wishes from the Horsham Greyhound Community Kevin.
The Club was also saddened to hear of the passing of one of the foundation members of the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club when Charlie Williams passed on January 3, aged 99 and nine months. Charlie was a member of the original Committee which was in place in 1973 when the club conducted its first ever race meeting, but would of donated countless hours during the initial planning/application stages for the race track/club. Charlie was a committee member from 1973 (Founding Member)-1988, race day judge from mid-1970s through to 1992 an extraordinary effort for which he was made a life member of the club in 1985.
The Horsham Greyhound Club would also like to thank Bill Phelan whom finished up on the committee at this years annual general meeting, Bill has been a valued member of the committee for the past six years and without volunteers like Bill the club simply could not run, so Bill from everyone at the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club Thank-You for all the time you have given the club. Ian Robinson from Avoca has joined the Committee. Ian, or Robbo as he's known around the track, is a regular racer and his greyhound and industry knowledge will be invaluable for the club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.