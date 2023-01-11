Blue Ribbon Raceway's massive weekend of racing across January 7-8 saw more than 150 different race cars compete in seven different classes finishing with an American winner, two next generation Horsham raised stars winning races and important series victories to many of the winners.
On Friday night American Alex Panella secured victory in the Formula 500 'Dash for Cash' series event.
Panella was too strong across 20 laps for his brother Nikko winning by more than two seconds whilst Nikko got the better of Victorian Max Owen in the stoush for second spot.
Queensland champion Kayden Iverson crossed the line in fourth with Jordan Rae also a Victorian in fifth place.
Seventeen of 20 starters finished the race on the lead lap.
Aston Rodriquez won his first Junior Formula 500 feature event in the racing for up to 16-year old's.
Rodriguez like Panella led every lap to defeat Koby O'Shannassy, Rusty Ponting, Maddox Gibbs, and Dakota Luckett all from Victoria.
Round one of the Wingless Sprint Summer Slam series also competed on Friday night with Melbourne's Travis Millar securing the victory ahead of south-west Victorian born and raised Brad Warren by just a .456 of a second margin at the finish line. Kirby Hillyer finished in third with Troy Carey in fourth.
Warren had led 27 of the 30 laps before Millar got passed him two secure the lead and the eventual victory.
Night two of action seen the Sprintcar Racing Association cars in town for a round of their state series.
Time Trials were the first event for the Sprintcars with veteran driver Matthew Reed at the top of the standings there before the drivers competed in one heat race each with a top six inversion with regards to the starting position that put the faster qualifiers back on the third row.
Paul Solomon with a 0.263 victory margin won the first heat race with Brayden Parr winning the second qualifier.
The feature event was a cracker of a race with three different race leaders through a 30-lap nonstop race.
The first ten laps were led by Reed with Terry Rankin and Grant Stansfield behind him before Rankin took the race lead on lap eleven.
Rankin held the front spot firstly in front of Reed and then not long after in front of Stansfield until lap 23 when control of the race went to Stansfield.
Stansfield sprinted away from Rankin from there opening up a significant margin and as the race finished, Stansfield had a winning margin of 4.580 seconds from Rankin, Reed, Jordan Rae and Ashley Cook all from Victoria.
Also, on the second night of racing the Limited Sportsman competed in round one of the three track Tri-series that will also visit Portland and Hamilton.
Horsham member and current Victorian and South Australian Champion Nathan Baker competed against his son Tommy for the second time as the latter 16-year-old continued in his rookie season.
The Bakers dominated the heat race action with Nathan winning heat one and Tommy the second before they both stormed ahead of the field in the final with Tommy leading all 15 laps in front of his father to claim victory in round one with Andrew Wilson from the Hamilton club in third spot.
Continuing the father and son theme, another Horsham member Ryan Queale won both Production Sedan heat races ahead of his father Shaun a Wimmera school teacher whilst Ryan is a Criminology student in Geelong.
Quale junior then went on to prove to strong for the field in the final defeating another local Horsham representative Dean Hughes with Hamilton racer Heath Riley third in front of Shaun Queale and Belinda Taylor rounding out the top five.
Concluding the results was the Victorian series for the Victorian Speedway Council Sports Sedans class. Making the trip into Horsham from Beveridge on the Hume Highway, Caleb Lincoln took his second feature victory within a month of racing after an earlier victory in Gippsland.
Lincoln was in the end to good for Russell Smith although, Smith briefly held the race lead on a night that many considered Smith's best ever driving.
Paul Blake from Ballarat finished third ahead of Zac Swanson another from Ballarat, whilst overall points leader Felicity Roycroft consolidated her lead at the top with a fifth placed finish.
Blue Ribbon Raceway will next see action on February 4 when the 360ci All Star Sprintcars return for competition on a night we hold the Robin Thomas Memorial for our V8 Trucks.
Production Sedans and Vintage classes will also support the main event action.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.