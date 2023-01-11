The Wimmera Mail-Times

American Alex Panella secures victory, son beats father in Blue Ribbon Speedway thriller

By Dean Thompson
January 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Formula 500 winner Alex Panella with brother Nikko. Picture by Tanya Eastwood

Blue Ribbon Raceway's massive weekend of racing across January 7-8 saw more than 150 different race cars compete in seven different classes finishing with an American winner, two next generation Horsham raised stars winning races and important series victories to many of the winners.

