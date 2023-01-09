The Wimmera Mail-Times

New Year bowls kicks off at Serviceton and Kaniva

By Gwen Colwill
Updated January 10 2023 - 9:48am, first published January 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Serviceton Bowling Club held a great new years evening of bowling, fun and food with glowsticks and sparklers for young and old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.