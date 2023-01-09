Serviceton Bowling Club held a great new years evening of bowling, fun and food with glowsticks and sparklers for young and old.
President Rick Miles welcomed us all including thirteen visitors to the club for the evening.
Only two of the visitors being bowlers we had a fun night with the non bowlers spread amongst the teams.
The non bowlers played very well as can be seen in the prize lists.
The winning team was Rick Miles, Karen Shawcross, Amy Gadtke and Stephen McPhee who took home boxes of chocolates donated by Jenny and Leon Tink.
The Runners Up team were Ian Tink, Billy Jo Shawcross, Ellie and Ciara McAlister who received blocks of chocolate for their trophies.
Ellie and Ciara and their Mother Jackie are visiting from Scotland and experiencing our Aussie summer.
Two teams had an enjoyable day playing triples at Kaniva on New Years Day.
The hot weather kept a few players away from Saturday Club Bowls on January 7.
Those of us there had a great competition of pairs, playing two games before afternoon tea then the third game.
Three teams won two games and lost one and their final scores were 55, 54 and 53 points. The winning pair for the day was Gwen Colwill and Jeff Palmer.
