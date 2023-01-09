Police investigate Langkoop fatal crash

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Langkoop on Monday, January 9.
In a media statement just before 4pm, a police spokesperson wrote it's believed a car travelling along Casterton-Naracoorte Road left the road and rolled just after 7.30am.
The 20-year-old female driver from Bordertown died at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
For the current provisional lives lost tally please see https://www.police.vic.gov.au/road-safety-0
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
