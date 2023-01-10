January 27
Solo music
Come down and listen to Craig Atkins, a solo acoustic "One Man Band" multi-Instrumentalist based in Adelaide. He's performing at Grampians Ale Works on Friday evening January 27, 2023. Come enjoy some tunes with your family and friends. Bookings essential.
January 28
Twilight Cinema
Pomonal Estate is hosting an evening of food, drinks and classic cinema, all for a good cause. Visitors are invited to come and help remember the life of Olivia Newton-John by dressing in pink and watching a twilight showing of 'Grease', with funds raised going towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre.
February 5
Grampians Ride to Remember
The annual Grampians Ride to Remember is set to return, with motorcycle enthusiasts encouraged to ride their best set of two wheels through the scenic ranges for a good cause. The event will commence on Barkly St at 9am, with riders to undertake an eye-catching tour throughout the Ararat and Pyrenees Shire municipalities. Money raised going towards the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation.
February 8-10
Port Fairy Jazz Music Festival
From February 8-10, the Port Fairy Jazz Music Festival will feature a plethora of music performances throughout the iconic town across three magnificent days. For more information, visit https://www.portfairyjazz.com.au.
February 10
The John Lennon Songbook.
John Waters and Stewart D'Arrietta are coming to the Horsham Town Hall Theatre on Friday, February 10, with the John Lennon Songbook. An evening of memories and talent from the star of Looking through a Glass Onion.
February 11
Henley on Lake Wallace.
Celebrating the 100th Henley on Wallace, the small town of Edenhope is looking forward to hosting this special event and welcoming visitors and tourists back after covid-19. Featuring Tour De Henley, Colour Run, Street Parade, Show and Shine, sideshows, food and so much more. And there's water in the lake.
February 17-19
Country Music Festival at Lake Charlegrark
Two of the biggest names in show business in Australia will headline the Country Music Festival at Lake Charlegrark from February 17-19. Kasey Chambers and her father Bill Chambers will be joined by Jayne Denham, Sandra Humphries, Danny Stain and the Steve Bartel Band plus a host of other fantastic country artists. Camping is available by the lake.
February 25
Feast 150K
The third Feast 150k will kick off on February 25 for a week long harvest festival showcasing food and produce sourced from within 150km of Horsham. Tickets include a breakfast, dinner, guest speakers, food and wine with bar facilities and all access.
February 25
Market
Come along to the Apsley Hall on Sunday, February 25, from 10am-1pm. Stalls include arts and crafts, clothes, plants, baked goods, soaps and candles, and much more. For more information contact Hayley on 0409 827 228.
May 2023
Grampians Grape Escape
The Grampians Grape Escape in Halls Gap is a weekend of regional wine, food and music that cannot be missed. In 2023, the iconic wine, food and music festival will be celebrating 30 years so chat to your crew, book your accommodation and get ready to enjoy masterclasses, demonstrations, live music, guest chefs, kids activities, plus a village of more than 100 stalls.
