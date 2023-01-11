Mental health is an issue all Australians take seriously.
The past few years has taken its toll on many, with bushfires and floods either side of a global pandemic.
It is enough to cause anyone stress and anxiety.
I was proud to be part of a Coalition Government that recognised this, doubling the number of Medicare-subsidised psychology sessions available through the Better Access Initiative from 10 to 20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic pressures.
Living in the country has its blessings but makes accessing some services such as healthcare challenging - and this includes mental health.
In my new Shadow Regional Health portfolio I will continue to advocate for solutions to fix our broken healthcare system, especially the primary care workforce crisis which creates significant stress for regional families.
Unfortunately Labor choosing to halve mental health support at this time is a cruel failure to understand how crucial it is to many Australians.
People have seen their homes and property or businesses - sometimes both - inundated as a result of the rains and floods in recent months.
They need support.
The recovery time from these natural disasters takes months, if not years, and across that time the stress and anxiety doesn't just go away.
An independent evaluation of the initiative also recommended the additional 10 sessions should continue to be made available.
It highlighted the need for the sessions to be targeted towards those with complex mental health needs.
This Federal Government is ignoring independent advice in order to save money, however there is always a cost.
Some costs are too great to contemplate.
A petition has been set up for you to register support for psychology sessions to remain, which can be accessed at https://www.research.net/r/Q7PTMQQ.
I urge you to sign the petition and let the Government know your thoughts.
