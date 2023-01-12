Grampians Health have secured the location of an $8.3 million housing project aimed to alleviate the strain on healthcare staff accommodation.
The site - which fronts Tucker Street and Byrne streets - is comprised of 36 serviced units in a secure complex close to Grampians Health's Wimmera Base Hospital.
After six months of due diligence, Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser said the project milestone would have a profound effect on the community.
"We currently rent 38 houses across Horsham for specialists and their families, who are recruited locally and from overseas, and rotating interns and nurse agency staff," he said.
"This development will free up those rentals for the community."
Integrating the health professionals into the residential community is also hoped to help transition new arrivals into permanent Horsham residents.
"Attracting new talent is a competitive exercise in the current climate, and being able to offer new and accessible accommodation is vital," the CEO said.
"We are delighted with the location and believe that a genuine community experience will help with long-term retention.
"Horsham is a great town with plenty going for it and meeting new friends, neighbours and colleagues will go a long way towards families and individuals deciding to call Horsham home."
A shortage in accommodation is one of the most significant barriers to attracting qualified staff to the region.
Grampians Health has declared it is committed to tackling the issue to ensure it can grow a sustainable healthcare workforce locally.
All apartments will be exclusively for Grampians Health staff and comprise self-contained options with individual bathrooms and private kitchenettes, four of which are of accessible design to cater for staff and families with accessibility needs.
Each unit can be configured flexibly to meet the needs of singles, couples, or small families.
The site represents the best of more than 10 sites investigated by Elmstone.
The critical selection criteria of being within a 15-minute walk to the hospital and in a high-quality residential neighbourhood are easily satisfied with Tucker and Byrne Streets.
The benefit to the local community extends beyond Grampians Health's needs.
It will also free up rental accommodation currently occupied by healthcare workers, providing much-needed options for the broader community.
Elmstone Group director Stuart Benjamin, highlighted the "above and beyond" support and advice the company had received from local authorities.
"Wimmera CMA and GWM Water have been particularly responsive in providing advice and recommendations on potential sites," he said.
"It has been a pleasure for our team to work with referral authorities that understand the importance of this project to make Horsham a healthy and thriving community."
Elmstone Property Group is currently engaging survey, engineering and planning teams to prepare plans and permits for the development.
It is expected that, subject to approval, construction would start in mid-2023.
Local contractors and consultants are encouraged to make contact and register interest in working on the project.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.