Hornets must win double headers to make finals

Horsham Hornets men's coach Scott Benbow says his team must win both their CBL South West Men's games on the weekend if they are to have any chance of defending their title.
Benbow has called on a huge hometown crowd in Horsham's first game after the holiday break to cheer the Hornets to victory against Warrnambool Seahawks on Saturday night.
Horsham backs up on Sunday with the trip down to take on the third-placed Portland Coasters.
To make the finals, the fifth-placed Hornets must dislodge either Portland (third) or Millicent Magic (fourth) from the top four. There's no chance for a slip-up with Horsham hosting top of the table Mt Gambier Lakers in their final match before the finals.
It's a similar must-win scenario for the Hornets women who host the Warrnambool Mermaids on Saturday before also travelling to Portland on Sunday.
With a five win, four loss record the fifth-placed Hornets face the two teams immediately above them. The Mermaids are fourth with the same win-loss record and the Coasters are third with six wins and four losses.
The Hornets final game of the regular season is at home against Mt Gambier on Saturday, January 21.
Benbow said the Hornets needed to win their last three games to make the finals.
"It's really crucial we put in a top performance in both games," he said.
"Portland got us earlier in the year, but looking for no excuses we didn't have a full squad. We didn't have Mitch Martin or Austin McKenzie playing and they are very important to us as our two leading scorers."
McKenzie is averaging 26.5 points a game and has not dropped below 20, while Martin is averaging 18.5 and top scored with 27 points against Millicent in the Hornets' 94-59 win before the break.
"We will have to play some very good 'D' against them as they are a very good side and bring the ball up the floor with a bit of pace. We will try to beat them that way," Benbow said.
Benbow said Warrnambool were a young, up and coming side who would push the Hornets.
"We played Warrnambool in the first game and only beat them by four points. They are exciting to play against and they don't fear anyone," he said.
"We are going to have to really step it up. Being our first home game of the new year we will rely on the home court advantage and filling our stadium up.
"It's going to be hot too, so we will have to rotate pretty smartly as the players have to back up on Sunday as well, whereas Warrnambool don't. They can throw everything at us.
"We've got a game plan we think will beat both sides, but we've just got to play a team game.
"As I said to the guys last night (Tuesday) 'if it's every going to be about the we and not the me then it's this weekend'."
Following last year's title success after sneaking into the top four and beating the top side in the semi-final and then winning the championship game confidence is still high of defending their title.
"We know if we can get ourselves there we can do it," Benbow said.
Horsham v Warrnambool at the Horsham Basketball Stadium on Saturday. Men's game at 8pm and women at 6pm.
Horsham v Portland at the Portland Basketball Stadium on Sunday. Men's game at 3pm, women's at 1pm.
