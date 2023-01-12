The Wimmera Mail-Times

Hornets must win double headers to make finals

By Michael Hartshorn
January 12 2023 - 7:00pm
Horsham Hornet's Cody Bryan. File picture

Horsham Hornets men's coach Scott Benbow says his team must win both their CBL South West Men's games on the weekend if they are to have any chance of defending their title.

