The Wimmera Mail-Times

Leaving Melbourne to farm native Australian foods

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
January 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When COVID-19 lockdowns brought Melbourne to a standstill in 2020, Matthew Koop decided to leave behind his corporate life and start professionally farming native foods.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.