Horsham basketball export Mitch Creek's chances of claiming his first National Basketball League MVP award was derailed after the the superstar was sent to hospital with an eye injury.
Creek and the South East Melbourne Phoenix travelled to Cairns to play the Taipans on January 8, when the highly-lauded forward sustained an eye poke from DJ Hogg midway through the fourth quarter.
The MVP candidate had a game-high 25 points but didn't complete the match, sitting on the bench in discomfort before going to hospital.
After the game, South East Melbourne coach Simon Mitchell was critical that no foul was called on Hogg.
"He can't see out of the eye," Mitchell told reporters.
The Phoenix never recovered from losing Creek and went down with its fourth straight defeat, dropping them to sixth on the ladder, putting their finals hopes in jeopardy.
It was not the first time Creek's solid form has attracted opposition attention.
Fellow former-Horsham basketballer Shaun Bruce floored Creek with a screen in the January 4 game against the Sydney Kings.
"We saw him get cannoned through the last game with a no-call," Mitchell said.
"He's a premier player in this league and he needs to get looked after."
Across 23 games this season, Creek is averaging a league-high 23.7 points per game, alongside 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals.
- with AAP
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
