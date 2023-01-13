Harvest time at the Grosser household

Many in the local industry of broadacre farming are winding-up their season of gathering in the grain, pulses and oilseeds, to rediscover their families and getaway to rest and refresh.
Harvest continues at our house however, as my husband is still hard at it, on the combine, cutting and cleaning crops for clients.
After living away for weeks, he's been homebased now for a bit, but that doesn't mean we see him much.
There are no days off.
As soon as the sun has some warmth, the man of the house pulls on his big boots and heads off to be the hero of our family.
He feeds the dogs and waters his fledgling citrus trees on the way out to the ute.
We don't see him again until nearly midnight, although he's covered in so much dust it could almost be anyone staggering in.
A shower cannot wash off the tired greyness of too much hard physical labour in the heat.
Depending on how many breakdowns or fires he's dealt with that day, he may or may not have the energy to speak.
Falling asleep in an armchair amidst his daughters' love might not be the highlight of his day, but it's certainly mine.
The hard work he endures at this time of the year, sets-up our family financially for the rest of it.
His expertise and equipment tackle tough crops, extreme weather conditions, the limits of machinery and challenging landscapes for long hours each day - providing a service only a select group of people can.
My military man keeps pushing, but I am counting the sleeps and long to see him rest, feeling guilty that I spend my days in comfort while he works so hard.
At home, there seems little I can do to help, except keep the magic washing basket working.
He steps out of a pile of grey clothes, and I provide freshly washed blue shirts, tan pants and black socks.
I'm not complaining about folding the washing this week.
I've learnt to sit quietly beside my husband as he eats his breakfast, because my chatter is overwhelming for someone so tired and sore, whose eyes are swollen from the dust of low lentil crops and concentration.
Bring on the beach. Soon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.