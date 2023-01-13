The Wimmera Mail-Times

Harvest at our house | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
January 14 2023 - 10:00am
Harvest time at the Grosser household

Many in the local industry of broadacre farming are winding-up their season of gathering in the grain, pulses and oilseeds, to rediscover their families and getaway to rest and refresh.

