The Warracknabeal community is set for a treat next week following the announcement of two big names for the towns Australia Day Celebrations.
The Warracknabeal and District Australia Day morning, organised by the Rotary Club of Warracknabeal, will feature opera star Sofia Laursen Habel and globe-trotting professional Nicole Battley.
Committee spokesperson Wendy Hewitt said the event was a perfect opportunity for the community to catch up and celebrate.
"As life settles after a hectic harvest, Christmas and holiday season, it's good to catch up again with the locals and re-set ourselves for the coming year," she said.
"It will be a chance to relax, enjoy a chat with friends and then be entertained and inspired by so much that is good in our community."
This year, the January 26 event will be held at the Warracknabeal Racecourse. Woodbine is providing a free mini bus service to and from the venue, leaving the Post Office at 7:45am.
To encourage the early risers, a free community breakfast of a delicious egg and bacon muffin, tea, coffee and fruit juice will be served from 8am, all while being entertained by the Warracknabeal and District Band.
The Guides and Scouts will set the scene when they lead the formal proceedings with their colourful Flag Parade.
This year's guest speaker is Warracknabeal-born and educated, Nicole Battley.
She will entertain the audience with stories from her life journey from Warracknabeal to the working in Dubai, the UK and her current position as the Commercial Director for Victoria and Tasmania on the Property Council of Australia.
Another highlight of the morning will be the return of past resident, Sofia Laursen Habel, who has been in Europe refining her craft as a professional singer.
Ms Habel will sing a popular classical piece from the Sheep Hills Silo Opera performance and a more contemporary Australia number.
Three local identities have been nominated and honoured as the 2023 Warracknabeal and District Australia Day award recipients for Citizen of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year and Young Achiever of the Year.
Finally, witness a citizenship ceremony to remember was the community welcomes Australia's newest citizens.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.