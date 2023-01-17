Two blazes in the Wimmera's southwest have been downgraded following tireless work by emergency services.
On Sunday, residents of West Wimmera Shire Council townships Kadnook and Powers Creek were told to seek shelter after bushfires raged through a blue gum plantation.
Fortunately, CFA crews, including brigades such as Apsley, Edenhope, Goroke and Horsham, and Forest Fire Management Victoria and private operators, worked to bring the blazes under control throughout the afternoon and evening.
Horsham incident controller Bernie Fradd told the Mail-Times a massive team effort went into controlling the bushfire.
"Things got away very, very quickly," he said on Monday afternoon. "Luckily, with great work by crews and some aircraft, they pulled it up relatively quickly.
"A lot of work took place overnight and and cruisers are still out there... making sure they don't escape the current control lines."
A wind change is expected this afternoon that may affect the eastern containment line.
"The winds picking up a bit and then we've got a late wind change where the wind will be normally from the north-northwest and it'll swing around to southwest," Mr Fradd said.
"We're really doing a lot of work (on Monday and Tuesday) to make sure the fire on the eastern flank is extinguished, so when the wind change comes through, we don't get the fire breaking out into the into that sort of north easterly side."
Unpredictable weather may help or hinder the effort.
"The weather has been pretty challenging," he said.
"There's even talk of a possible 10-20mm of rain, but that's certainly not widespread. Time will tell."
Mr Fradd said smoke might be visible from the fire for several days.
In the end, more than 300 hectares of the plantation were affected by the fire, which may have been caused by heavy machinery travelling in the area.
As fire crews monitor the blazes, several roads may remain closed, including Dergholm-Edenhope and Casterton-Edenhope roads.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.