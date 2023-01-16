Throughout January, Horsham has averaged a warm 32.1°C, and it is likely there are more days of extreme heat ahead.
Heatwaves can be deadly, with children and elderly people more likely to be adversely affected, so it is important to check in with others and stay cool.
Swimming pools across the Wimmera are operating with extended hours during summer.
Horsham War Memorial pool and Horsham Aquatic Centre is open from 6am until 8pm, while Halls Gap pool is open from 7am until 7pm.
Dimboola, Nhill, Rainbow and Jeparit pools are open from 2pm until 7pm during the school holidays.
West Wimmera pools in Edenhope and Kaniva will be open from 1pm until 7pm daily.
People could also take a dip at pools in Minyip, Marnoo, Warracknabeal and St Arnaud.
Ararat Outdoor Pool is open until 7.30pm, while the Stawell Aquatic Centre and outdoor pool is open from 6am-7pm.
Explore the largest underground cellar in Australia with a tour at Seppelt's winery.
Guided tours of the heritage listed labyrinth known as "The Drives" run daily at 11am and 3pm at the Seppelt cellar door in Great Western. Tickets from $10.
Best's winery in Great Western offer free self-guided tours of their hand-dug underground cellars from 10am until 5pm.
Horsham Centre Cinema has multiple films to choose from and choc tops on offer. Nhill Cinema also has movie screenings on select days.
Ararat's Astor Cinema has showings all afternoon, as well as fresh ice cream.
The Wimmera River is a destination for swimming and recreational activities, with popular spots in Horsham and Horseshoe Bend in Dimboola. Taylors Lake is also a favourite for boating activities.
In the Grampians, Lake Fyans is the pick for jet skiing and water skiing, with a sandy beach for swimmers and kayakers, while Lake Bellfield is a quiet spot for swimming and inflatable fun.
In Ararat, check out Green Hill Lake, which has plenty of room for kayaking, canoeing or even floating on tubes.
Soak up some Art Deco works from the National Gallery of Australia at Horsham Regional Art Gallery until February 2.
Take in the textile art at Ararat Gallery TAMA, or head to Gum San Chinese Heritage Centre to learn more about the town's first pioneers.
Horsham Library is open from 8:30am until 5:30pm on weekdays and 9:30am until 1pm on Saturday.
Ararat Regional Library is open until 5.30pm.
Libraries in Nhill, Edenhope, Dimboola, Warracknabeal, Goroke, St Arnaud, Harrow and Kaniva offer varying opening hours.
