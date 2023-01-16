The Wimmera Mail-Times

Connor Weidemann carries his bat, hits 173 runs to mark first ton

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:23pm, first published January 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Weidemann scored 173 runs from 226 balls against the Jung Tigers on Saturday. File picture

A Wimmera junior cricketer has etched his name in the history books by smashing an unbeaten century whilst carrying his bat during a two-day A Grade match on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.