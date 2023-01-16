A Wimmera junior cricketer has etched his name in the history books by smashing an unbeaten century whilst carrying his bat during a two-day A Grade match on Saturday.
Rup/Minyip all rounder Connor Weidemann's maiden century came in the form of a patient 173 run, 226 ball innings that lasted more than five hours, which saw him hit 26 boundaries at City Oval.
The young gun, who splits his time between the Dunmunkle Renegades Under 16 squad and the A Grade side, put together 10 different partnerships across the day; the highest being a 114-run stand with Gavin Young (34 runs).
Even Weidemann tenths partnership with Scott McCurdy netted his side 15 runs, before the later was bowled by Chris Eagle, ending Rup-Minyip's innings in the 74th over at 314 runs.
In the end, Rup/Minyip hit 38 boundaries, but only one six.
Eagles was the pick of Jung's 10 bowlers, nabbing 3 for 15 off 3.2 overs, while Amrit B K (2 for 29 off eight overs) and Angus Adam (2 for 42 off 11 overs) offered support.
Weidemann will spend the week in Hobart with the Victoria Country Under 17s squad at the National Championships.
Across the city at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve, top of the table side the West Wimmera Warriors were bowled out for 182 in their match against Homers.
Winning the toss, the Warriors opted to bat first and may have lamented the decision after losing quick wickets to be 2/25.
However, a 117-run third wicket partnership between competition standout Nick and Brad Alexander helped the visitors recover.
Once Nick Alexander's swashbuckling half century (57 off 75 balls) ended, it triggered a collapse, with the Warriors losing its next six wickets for just 40 runs.
Brad Alexander top scored for his side with 76 off 116 balls, while nine batters failed to reach double figures.
Homers' tight bowling, which incurred only six extras, was championed by opening paceman Baxter Perry.
Perry finished the innings with 5 for 27 off 16 overs, which included both Alexanders in his second consecutive five-for this season.
Simon Hopper finished with 4 for 50 off 15 overs, securing three of the last four wickets of the innings.
In reply, Homers are off to an equally shaky start, ending the day at 2/30 off 18 overs.
Nick Alexander solidified his position as the leagues most value player, ending the day with 2 for 8 off eight overs, dismissing Homers' captain Adam Atwood (8 runs) and Mark Mbofana (duck).
Paddy Mills (17 not out) and Hugh Dougherty (3 not out) will return to play next Saturday.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
