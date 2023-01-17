The Wimmera Mail-Times

Perth Lynx star Chloe Bibby named in 26-player Opals squad

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
January 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warracknabeal basketball export and Perth Lynx star Chloe Bibby drives to the basketball against UC Capitals centre Alex Bunton. Picture supplied
Bibby with the Perth Lynx.

Chloe Bibby's solid first year in the WNBL with the Perth Lynx has caught the eye of Basketball Australia selectors, earning a spot in the national team's extended squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.