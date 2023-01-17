Chloe Bibby's solid first year in the WNBL with the Perth Lynx has caught the eye of Basketball Australia selectors, earning a spot in the national team's extended squad.
The Warracknabeal guard/forward is part of a 26-player squad that will take part in a camp at the AIS National Training Centre in Canberra in March.
Despite the 186cm slasher sitting sixth the league for points-per-game (17.1) and field goal percentage (47.9 per cent), she said the announcement came as a surprise.
"I'm really honored to be named in the extended squad. I'm really excited and it should be a good opportunity," Bibby said.
"My family and friends are really excited and happy for me. I just feel super honored and really grateful for those people who supported me along the way."
Bibby is not stranger to the national selectors, having played for Australia at the 2014 FIBA Under-17 World Championship, then the 2017 FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup.
She also honed her craft in the US, playing for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Maryland Terrapins in the NCAA.
After nominating for the 2022 draft, Bibby spent training camp and preseason with the WNBA side the Minnesota Lynx, before signing with Perth in August.
The 24-year-old said switching leagues was made easier thanks to great leadership from the top.
"It's going really well. It's been pretty easy to transition because I've got a great coaching staff here and great teammates," she said.
"We're having a lot of fun and winning games while doing so."
After 11 games, the Lynx sit fifth of the 2022-23 WNBL ladder with a 6-5 record, including a four game win streak.
Their next game is against the Sydney Flames on Saturday, January 21.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
