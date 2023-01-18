Move over Roman Reigns, because there's a new chief in town.
Independent Horsham-based professional wrestling organisation MXW is eager to show off its talent with its first live show this month.
MXW: The Slam In 'Sham, will be held on Saturday, January 28, at the Maydale Pavillion, 22 McBryde Street, and will see home grown talent take on some of Victoria's best in a family-friendly show.
Local hero Ace Shack said after 14 YouTube-exclusive shows, the organisation performed its first live show in 2022.
"We got a lot of good positive feedback from performing at the Horsham Show," he said.
"We probably had more than 100 people watching. That was the first time many of us have wrestled in front of people.
"It was a bit surreal getting to live out a childhood dream wrestle in front of people."
Using the momentum of the Horsham Show, MXW has booked a number of Melbourne-based performers, including main eventers Charlie Rose and Adam Crowe, plus Robbie Parker, Joel Bateman and Jordan Sampson.
The show will be captured by a professional photographer and videographer.
"We're hoping this month's show will be a good step into the future," Shack said.
"If we can get a good reaction from this like a standalone wrestling show that we can continue doing shows around the area."
Doors open at 6.15pm, while the main show starts at 7pm.
Adults tickets are $20 general admission and kids under 12 general admission is $10.
Some tickets for the front row will be available at $30 for adult and $20 for kids.
Tickets are available by visiting www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mxw-the-slam-in-sham-tickets-443898521427 or available on the door.
MXW's latest web show - MXW Ascend - is available online to watch for free. Visit https://youtu.be/b31AEtxYG7o.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
