TWO men will face court in April after police seized drugs, weapons, cash and mobile phones last week.
Detectives from Horsham Crime Investigation Unit arrested a 41-year-old Melton South man and a 36-year-old Pakenham man after a routine traffic stop on Friday, January 13.
A Victoria police spokesperson said officers allegedly seized 92 grams of methylamphetamine, a sawn-off 0.22 rifle and magazine containing .22 ammunition, a hatchet, $2300 in cash and three mobile phones.
Police also alleged they found a small quantity of what is suspected to be GHB.
"Police see first-hand the devastating impact that drugs and weapons can cause within the community," Senior Sergeant Leigh Creasey said.
"Our number one priority is community safety, and we will continue to come down hard on individuals who illegally access, store and use firearms."
The Pakenham man was arrested and charged with drug and firearm-related offences. The man was already subject to a Firearm Prohibition Order.
Any person subject to an FPO and found to be in possession of a firearm or firearm-related items face the prospect of 10 years behind bars.
The Melton South man was arrested and charged with drug and firearm-related offences.
Both men were remanded to appear at Horsham Magistrates Court in April.
Anyone with information about illicit drug activity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
