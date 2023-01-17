The Wimmera Mail-Times

Two arrested, $20,000 worth of methylamphetamine seized in Horsham

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated January 17 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$20,000 worth of meth seized in arrest was seized in an arrest in Horsham on Friday, January 13. File picture

TWO men will face court in April after police seized drugs, weapons, cash and mobile phones last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.