Update: 6.22pm
Emergency Services Victoria have declared the grassfire near Murra Warra and Wallup under control.
Crews also successfully defended bushfires near Little Desert and Kiata.
Firefighters are still attending to the fire and are expected to monitor the situation overnight.
Update: 5.42pm
Residents of Murra Warra and Wallup are being advised to leave now as eight crews battle a grassfire on Dogwood Road.
This grassfire is travelling from Schmidts Rd towards Bolwells Road in a north easterly direction.
The CFA has issued a warning: "Don't wait - If you are not prepared to stay, leaving now is the safest option. Conditions may change and get worse very quickly. Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay."
What you should do:
If you have time, check your neighbours to see if they are monitoring conditions.
The best protection from radiant heat and smoke is distance.
Travel to:
In the car:
If you choose to stay, seek shelter indoors:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 17/01/2023 09:30 pm or as the situation changes.
Earlier: 5pm
Several fires have erupted in the Wimmera's north on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services are battling bushfires in Little Desert, Kiata and Murra Warra, with more than 10 crews attending the blazes.
Emergency Services Victoria has advised there is currently no threat to communities; however, residents should stay informed and monitor conditions.
A weather warning was issued at 4.30pm stating that "severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours".
Ouyen, Walpeup, Horsham, Stawell, Warracknabeal and Ararat may be affected by strong winds later tonight.
The Nhill Airport recorded a wind gust of 81km/h at 3.43pm.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Department of Environment, Land, Water & Planning.
The next update is expected by 17/01/2023 08:50 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Accessibility:
The following services can help you, or someone you know, access information during an emergency.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
