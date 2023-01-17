The Wimmera Mail-Times
Updated

Emergency services work quickly to control bushfires in Little Desert, Kiata and Murra Warra

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated January 17 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The grassfire near Murra Warra and Wallup is now under control. Picture supplied

Update: 6.22pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.