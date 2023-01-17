Horsham jockey Dean Yendall is nearing his 50th win of the season after engineering a crafty win in Hamilton this week.
Yendall had to wait until the last race of Tuesday's bet365 Hamilton meet at the Hamilton Racecourse to mark the win, a come from behind victory on four-year-old Chestnut gelding True Nobility.
Trained by Warrnambool veteran Peter Chow, True Nobility went into the 1100m Callaghan Motors BM58 Handicap a clear favourite, offering $1.60 on the nose.
Yendall settled in to the middle of the pack , letting front runner Onika ($5) lead the pack.
With 800m left, the Horsham hoop moved True Nobility up into third behind Kasami ($12).
Come around the bend, Yendall was boxed in behind the leaders and swung the gelding out.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
