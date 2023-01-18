Finding time for family

As a Member of Parliament, it can be extremely difficult to find time for life outside of politics.
It is essential to find what little time there is for balance.
We have a family tradition - myself and my husband Philip take our grandkids on a holiday to Canberra once they turn seven.
Last weekend it was our twin grandchildren's turn for their adventure with "Gammie" and "Granddad".
It always feels a bit different going to Canberra for pleasure instead of business.
We of course took in all the sights, including a tour around Parliament House to show where Gammie works when she's away.
I must admit you do find things out about Parliament House from a different angle when you are there as a tourist rather than a politician.
For example that the Australian flag flying above the House is the size of a double decker bus. Who knew?
Also on the list was Questacon - The National Science and Technology Centre - which the twins absolutely loved.
Visiting the National War Memorial was a poignant lesson for the twins about the sacrifice and duty of those who have come and gone in the service for our nation, while the National Portrait Gallery gave them a great insight into some prominent Australians of days gone by.
One major highlight was Jamala Zoo - where the twins got to see some amazing creatures right up close.
The Lions were especially popular and are truly impressive animals.
They certainly are loud as a certain radio journalist found out when he was trying to interview me on the phone.
Canberra is so much more than the cut and thrust of Question Time and the Halls, Chambers and Wings of Parliament House, it is our National Capital and a great place to inform the next generation.
But really the whole experience was a reminder about taking time for family. The memories made with loved ones are the most precious times we have.
