Almost two-thirds of fire prevention notices issued in the Horsham Rural City Council are outstanding, a council representative said.
Horsham Rural City Council Community Safety Coordinator said 63 per cent of the notices are yet to be completed.
"Since the declared period we have issued 205 fire notices on behalf of the CFA," he said.
"There are still 130 outstanding, but most of them have a little more time up their sleeve before compliance inspections are done."
Failure to comply is an $1850 fine.
The news comes as the state's peak fire body issues warning about dry grass.
The Country Fire Authority warned Victorians to avoid driving vehicles, farm machinery, mowers and motorbikes through dry grass in coming weeks as conditions heat up and vegetation dries out.
Following a string of hot weather over recent weeks, grassland areas are quickly drying out.
On January 13, crews in Illabarook stopped a 300-acre grassfire, believed to be started by a seized bearing on a header.
The CFA has responded to several significant grass and stubble fires started by mowers, vehicles or machinery over the past fortnight, including a blaze in Powers Creek on January 15.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the recent fires across the state serve as a timely reminder for people to be aware of the fire risks associated with using vehicles and other machinery in and around dry grass.
"Victoria is expected to experience a grassfire dominated fire season once again but we're asking the community to do all it can to prevent these fires from starting," he said.
"In many areas across the state, the risk of starting a fire from a hot exhaust system or other hot parts from farm machinery is high.
"Even pulling over onto tall, dry grass on the side of the road during your travels could start a significant grassfire.
"Awareness is key to preventing grass and crop fires. We also want farmers to ensure their machinery and equipment are regularly inspected, maintained and cleaned."
High-risk and agricultural activities such as harvesting, grinding, welding, slashing or mowing can ignite fires in hot, dry and windy conditions.
In the right conditions, grassfires can move up to 25km per hour and spread across roads and highways.
To learn more about the risk of grassfires on the CFA website at cfa.vic.gov.au/planprepare/am-i-at-risk/grassfires-rural.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.