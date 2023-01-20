The well-earned beach holiday

We made it to the beach!
Harvest meant Daddy had to come a day after us, towing our little holiday home behind him.
This delay led to our 'L' plater chalking up a few hours whilst our departure without our home away from home equalled one night in alternate accommodation.
As we left our overnight stay in the above-mentioned five-star hotel, some older ladies in the lift asked where we were headed, then bemoaned the fact that they weren't staying in a caravan park, describing it as a much more relaxed environment - one for which they obviously had fond memories and hankered.
They were absolutely right. You have to be relaxed if you are cooking your meals outside in the presence of an audience.
You've got to be relaxed if you walk to the bathroom in front of all the other caravan park residents, carrying your towel and toilet bag.
Relaxed is one way to describe my look on the way back to the caravan from the toilet block, still fairly wet, and wearing clothes I pulled onto a damp body quite quickly.
You tend to be a degree of two more relaxed than usual after surviving the Karate Kid move while trying to step into your clean undies without falling over in the wet shower - inconveniently lacking a bathmat - because you have big girl pants which are pretty tricky to get on at the best of times.
Getting out and about in your swimming togs is the epitome of being relaxed.
I mean, you wouldn't normally step out in your undies, and bathers have a way of seeming even more revealing when you are massively self-conscious and there appears to be extra bits oozing over the top and out the bottom and sides of every bit of elasticized fabric strapped to your body.
Lining up for a pancake, cappuccino or cocktail outside a wee caravan converted for the purpose of serving such delicacies is certainly a nice relaxing pasttime.
It's vitally important to maintain your relaxed attitude while handing over the cash for said treats as you know very well you could feed the family a pretty spectacular meal for the price of just one of those pancakes with ice cream.
Deep breath...relaxing now.
