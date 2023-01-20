The Wimmera Mail-Times

VEC putting Buloke, Yarriambiack and Northern Grampians under the microscope

Updated January 22 2023 - 11:28am, first published January 20 2023 - 12:00pm
A SLEW of Victorian councils' electoral structures are going under the microscope. File picture

