Changing hearts and minds

January 23 2023 - 10:00am
Goanna frontman Shane Howard, who played in Wendouree in November last year. Picture by Darren Donlen

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Shane Howard and his band Goanna played across regional Victoria last year. The man from south-west Victoria opens up about the difficult day that is Australia Day:

