Dealing with historical injustice pragmatically, as well as in principle and giving Aboriginal people a seat at the decision-making table and a voice in their own right, will only serve to make us a better community and lead us all to better outcomes. Such changes do not divide us, they unify us and we lose nothing. We gain a nation we can all be proud of. There is much to celebrate in our national story. Australians can be justly proud to have created a great and resilient democracy and one of the most successful multicultural societies in the world. Migrants from wartorn countries are grateful of our peace and stability. Australia has given so many of us opportunities and a new start.