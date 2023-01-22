Singer-songwriter and guitarist Shane Howard and his band Goanna played across regional Victoria last year. The man from south-west Victoria opens up about the difficult day that is Australia Day:
After initial reluctance, I accepted Moyne Shire's offer as Australia Day Ambassador for 2023. Mayor Karen Foster and the council have shown courage and empathy in reaching out and consulting with our First Nations community as to how they might want to be involved in the day.
For the first time, the day will commence with reflection and remembrance, with a smoking ceremony at the Massacre Monument in Port Fairy, led by Uncle Rob Lowe and Brett Clarke. In many places such remembrance events are already happening.
It's a difficult day. In the past, I supported the 'Change the Date' campaign. But in 2020, I was invited to perform Solid Rock at the 2020 Australia Day ceremony in Burnie, Tasmania. I politely declined, but council entered into discussions with the Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre and reached agreement for me to sing at the Australia Day ceremony in Burnie and, later, at the Survival Day ceremony in Devonport. Theresa Sainty, a palawa woman, translated Solid Rock into palawa kani (a recovering language of Tasmanian Aboriginal people), which I sang.
Palawa artist Dewayne Everett Smith delivered a memorable Welcome to Country by telling a story of how his mixed race family had maintained a sense of their cultural integrity, against the odds, proudly supported by their white grandmother.
"Our stories are intertwined," he said.
At both events, black and white speakers talked of the need to reach out across the divide and work together to move our story forward. I saw people changed that day. I was too. I wondered if changing the date of Australia Day might be less significant than changing what we do on that day, or any other date, if what we do is done with agreement and respect.
As sorrowful as January 26th is, it is real, it has power, it marks change for all of us and calls us to face our history honestly and courageously. Terrible things happened in this country with the arrival of Europeans, particularly in our own region and if you're an Aboriginal person, it hurts. January 26th marks the day when you started to lose just about everything.
In the wake of the success of Goanna and Solid Rock, I was drawn deeper into Aboriginal Australia as we toured the country. I heard, first-hand, stories of dispossession, of massacres, stolen children, repeated racism and neglect, of mission systems and all manner of hardships and prohibitions, constantly oppressing Aboriginal people and making them feel unwelcome in their own country. I heard so many harrowing tales that I reached a point where I could no longer be proud of the country I lived in. I felt ashamed of what we had done to our First Nations peoples. The prosperity most of us enjoy in this country comes on the back of immeasurable suffering for Aboriginal peoples. We can't go back and undo what was done, but we can certainly go forward to make a better future of healing and unity.
Are we courageous enough to face the hard truth of our own history and have the hard conversations to make changes?
Dr Diana James, who has dedicated much of her working life assisting Anangu people of the Western Desert, believes "it's time to sing a new song in this country. It is time to build on the bridges of respect and understanding laid down by those who have led the way, both black and white, over many years of struggle and pain".
I wrote Solid Rock because I dreamt of a better country, respectful of our ancient history, honest about our modern history, unified but celebrating our diversity. I wanted to be proud of my country.
We've come a long way but life is still too hard for Aboriginal people in Australia and in our region. How can we, in all good conscience, leave our Aboriginal brothers and sisters to languish at the bottom of the socio-economic ladder, where our colonisation has driven them?
I think Australians are, inherently, good-hearted, decent and generous people.
Dealing with historical injustice pragmatically, as well as in principle and giving Aboriginal people a seat at the decision-making table and a voice in their own right, will only serve to make us a better community and lead us all to better outcomes. Such changes do not divide us, they unify us and we lose nothing. We gain a nation we can all be proud of. There is much to celebrate in our national story. Australians can be justly proud to have created a great and resilient democracy and one of the most successful multicultural societies in the world. Migrants from wartorn countries are grateful of our peace and stability. Australia has given so many of us opportunities and a new start.
Diana James maintains: "We who are born on this land, or have journeyed a long way to get here, love this country and need to learn to take care of it together. On Australia Day we come together to mourn our losses and celebrate the rich tapestry of First Nations and immigrant languages, arts, music, dance and song that now weave the blanket of our shared belonging".
As Dewayne Everett Smith said in Burnie: "This is not about a black history or a white history. It's about our history."
Shane Howard is the singer-songwriter and guitarist of Australian band, Goanna.
