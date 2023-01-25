The Horsham Rural City Council has announced its Australia Day Award winners for 2023, with top the honour going to a woman who has helped community members across several areas - even those in grief.
Dianne Lewis received the Horsham Rural City Council's 2023 Australia Day Citizen of the Year Award in recognition of her outstanding community involvement and contributions.
Mrs Lewi's contributions extend across the Horsham community through the Wimmera Health Care Group, Auxiliary Opportunity Shop, Lions, a local in-person bereavement counselling service and foster care.
Despite all of this, she was surprised to receive the award.
"When the mayor rang me, I said, 'What have I done? What have I done?' Mrs Lewis said.
"I am very humbled because a lot of people in Horsham do a lot of voluntary work."
Mrs Lewis manages the Wimmera Health Care Group's auxiliary opportunity shop on Darlot Street, which she proudly calls her "baby".
"We are so fortunate that we make quite a bit of money that we can we buy life saving equipment for the hospital," she said.
"Such as neonatal community cribs for babies, a laryngoscope, and a barometric bed. Early last year, the orthopaedic surgeon wanted a specialised chair for operating in - that was $50,000.
"Now we're getting lifters for the extended care areas to take the stress off the nurses. It's a canvas seat where you can lift patients and move them to where they need to go.
"Unfortunately, aged care can be forgotten. Life saving equipment is important, but more of us will need extended care."
Mrs Lewis said the group purchased garden beds and overnight stays to provide short-term respite care.
She was emphatic in stating she could not have done it without others.
"I've got wonderful volunteers here. They're all 70-year-old and above," she said.
"Ones is 96 who works out the back with me. They're always happy and smiling."
Away from the op shop, Mrs Lewis can be seen near a barbecue, serving sausages at one of the Lions Club's many fundraisers or delivering meals of wheels.
Along with raising her children, Dianne and her late-husband Geoff cared for a foster child.
"She had 17 placements before we got her," Mrs Lewis said.
"We had her for 10 years. She did a VCE and her Deb, and now she's gone on to have three children of her own."
Mrs Lewis noted her children could see the mental and emotional toll foster care took on their parents.
One of her most lasting effects on the community is the bereavement counselling service that started in 1992.
Sadly, it was spurred on by the loss of her son, Julian.
"I've been doing compassionate friends for 30 years now," she said.
"It's a Melbourne organisation, but it has few tributaries all over Victoria and New South Wales. It's a free counselling service.
"It does take it out of you, but then there's rewards. I remember the first time I went to a meeting when we'd lost Julian; you don't know what to expect, but you can feel the love and the warmth because they've all been through the same situation."
Mrs Lewis said the group come together and offers support to each other on anniversaries, birthdays, and Christmas.
"We always have a Christmas dinner at the Angling Club and we take a photo and bring flowers."
Mrs Lewis will receive her award at the Horsham Rural City Council's Australia Day event at Sawyer Park on Thursday.
A complimentary breakfast will be offered from 7am, with the main ceremony at 8am. The event will be live-streamed via www.facebook.com/HorshamRuralCityCouncil.
"Honestly, I was pretty surprised when I found out," said a humble Michael Timms
Michael received the Horsham Rural City Council, Australia Day 2023 Youth Citizen of the Year Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership qualities and sense of community.
Michael has been an active member of the 4th Horsham Scout Group for more than 12 years.
During this time he has held many leadership roles between the scouting sections of Cub Scouts, Scouts, Venturer Scouts and now currently a very active Rover Scout.
At each level of Scouting, Michael has, and continues to, inspire, encourage and lead the younger youth members along their own Scouting journey.
Michael's detailed knowledge of Scouting, both locally and throughout the Wimmera district, makes him an ever-valuable resource to other leaders and parents.
"I'm not sure who nominated me, but I'm thankful they did," he said.
Launched in August 2018 the Wimmera River Parkrun has become a popular weekly community event.
The free, timed 5km event is open to all ages and abilities to run, walk or jog the course along the banks of the Wimmera River every Saturday at 8am.
The social, physical and mental health benefits have been endless with many community members making it the perfect way to start their weekend whether it be solo, with friends and family, work colleagues it has given so many locals a real connection to their community.
Volunteers fill roles as run directors, timekeepers, barcode scanners, course marshals as well as a tail walker whose job is to come last so no one else has to.
These volunteer positions have been fabulous to create community ownership of the event and super rewarding seeing others achieve goals such as a personal best or completing 50 or 100 event milestones.
Since the launch in 2018, 1877 individual participants have completed 12,518 parkruns covering a total distance of 62,590 kms including 1,964 personal best times.
A total of 211 individuals have volunteered 1516 times.
The community event has also provided individuals with the support, motivation and encouragement to achieve their own individual goals.
They can be as simple as leaving the house each week to participate, creating better lifestyle choices, ticking off little milestone goals whether they be around personal best times or participation challenges.
The Wimmera River Parkrun has developed relationships with other local community groups and businesses including some themed events.
The Cops and Robbers event, working alongside Victoria Police, was a huge success with members participating in uniform and having their various police vehicles and command semi-trailer on display.
Creating engagement between community groups such as the Horsham SES unit, Wimmera Umpires Association and local football, netball and hockey clubs.
The awards will be presented on January 26 at Sawyer Park.
