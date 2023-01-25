The Wimmera Mail-Times

2023 Australia Day Awards - Dianne Lewis is Horsham's Citizen of the Year

Updated January 27 2023 - 2:13pm, first published January 25 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Rural City Council's 2023 Australia Day citizen of the year Dianne Lewis. Picture by Ben Fraser

The Horsham Rural City Council has announced its Australia Day Award winners for 2023, with top the honour going to a woman who has helped community members across several areas - even those in grief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.