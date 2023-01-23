It was a bowlers paradise on Saturday with some fresh names joining A Grade front runners in the second day of action for the Horsham Cricket Association round 12 games.
After setting the Jung Tigers a formidable 315 runs to win - which included 173 runs from junior cricketer Connor Weidemann - Rup/Minyip looked for early wickets on the somewhat lively City Oval pitch.
Coming up from B Grade, Brent Hudson opened the bowling with Billy Foorde-Engelsman and made an instant impact.
A length delivery jumped up and caught Brenton Hallam's gloves, giving wicketkeeper Dylan Eats the easiest of catches.
Hudson didn't need fieldsmen for the next two dismissals, clean bowling Levi Mock and Angus Adams with some movement off the pitch.
After claiming Conor Lawson, Hudson had four wickets and the Tigers were reeling at 4/34.
As the pitch calmed down and the weather warmed up, Jake Durdin and Jung captain Tyler Puls steadied the ship, grinding out a 47-run partnership before Puls fell for 18 off the bowling of Gavin Young.
Durdin was the Tigers anchor, putting together an effective 30 partnership with Amrit B K, and a 60 run seventh-wicket partnership with a swashbuckling David Puls.
Once the latter was dismissed for 35 off 31 balls, caught and bowled by Hudson, Jung was 7/171.
Any hope off the tail wagging was over when the Tigers lost two quick wickets in succession, including Durdin, who scored a team high 82 runs off 89 balls.
In the end, Jung was dismissed for an impressive 210 with the bulk to the runs coming from the middle and lower order batters.
Hudson finished the game with 6 for 34 off 17.2 overs, including Durdin. Young provided support with 2 for 43 off 11 overs, while Foorde-Engelsman ended the game with 1 for 49 off a team high 21 overs.
Across town, the West Wimmera Warriors were in an arm wrestle with Homers at Sunnyside.
After restricting the Warriors to 182, Homers resumed play at 2/30.
Homers got off to the worst start, losing Hugh Dougherty for 3 runs, to be 3/30.
Undeterred, Luke Deutscher and Paddy Mills began whittling down the Warriors total.
Deutscher, the aggressor, provided plenty of firepower, hitting five boundaries including one six, as the pair put on 60 runs for the fourth wicket.
The duo spent more than an hour at the crease together before Deutscher was trapped in front by Jeremy Weeks.
The Warriors brought on off spinner Brad Alexander, whose bounce and fast over rates gave Homers headaches in the middle.
Mills was grinding his way to another half-century, Alexander cramped him for space as he attempted to cut a short delivery and he knocked it on to his stumps.
He was out for 45 off 141 deliveries in 150 minutes.
Alexander claimed his second wicket eight runs later to have Homers on the back foot at 6/102.
Simon Hopper offered some resistance, scoring 22 off 50, but once he was caught in close by Alexander off Weeks, the Warriors smelled blood.
Weeks claimed three quick wickets - Hopper, Joe Nagorcka and Gibson Perry - for just one run.
A 21-run 10th wicket stand only delayed the inevitable, and Homers were bowled out for 150, 32 runs short.
Weeks finished with 4 for 16 off 12 overs, while Nathan Alexander snared 3 for 43 off 22.1 overs.
In B Grade, the Bullants were one wicket away from an outright win against Jung Tigers.
After scoring 261 in the first innings, the Bullants systematically dismantled the Tigers for 73 inside 30 overs.
Josh Beddison was the chief destroyer, claiming 7 for 12 off 5.5 overs, including four bowled.
Following on, Jung offered more resistance whilst still losing a steady flow of wickets.
After 30 overs, the Tigers ended the day at 9/90, preventing the Bullants from a highly valuable outright win.
Beddison ended the second innings with 5 for 22 off nine overs, while Ben Anson provided 3 for 28 off six overs.
Meanwhile, the Horsham Saints defended 188 at Coughlin Park against the Horsham Colts.
Colts got off to a shaky start, losing five wickets for just 19 runs, but stands by Dylan Arnott (25 off 56) and Ross Frew (17 off 23), then Arnott and Daniel Lawson (35 off 55) pushed its score to 76.
Despite a 25-run last wicket stand from Kevin Purchase (35 off 40) and Luke Weidemann, Colts were bowled for 139.
The Saints shared the wickets, with Josh Carroll (three for 14) and Brock Hamerston (3 for 30) the pick of the bowlers.
Laharum was the only team to successfully chase down a first innings total, overcoming Blackheath/Dimboola, but not without a hiccup.
Set just 80 runs, Laharum lost two quick wickets to be 2/18, but a 73-run stand by Sean Wouters and Ben Peucker gave them first innings points.
After 50 overs, Laharum was bowled out for 154, with Peucker hitting 60 runs off 66 deliveries.
Daniel Collins was the pick of Blackheath/Dimboola's bowlers, with 4 for 16 off 11 overs.
Set a 75 run target to avoid an outright loss, Blackheath/Dimboola amassed 3/49 after 20 over before play was called.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
