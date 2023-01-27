The Wimmera Mail-Times

Headers and vehicle exhausts identified as cause of many grass-fire call-outs for CFA

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
January 27 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This header caught fire during use. Picture provided by CFA

In the Horsham area alone, CFA crews have responded to 17 grass fires of which about 40 percent were started by headers during harvest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.