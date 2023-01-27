In the Horsham area alone, CFA crews have responded to 17 grass fires of which about 40 percent were started by headers during harvest.
Above average rainfall in Spring 2022 yielded bumper crops in the region but the hot spell that followed increased potential fuel if a fire was to start.
In CFA's District 17 there were three fires caused by, or involving harvesters in one week in January including the total loss of a harvester and 10 hectares of wheat crop at Hexham.
Volunteers in other CFA districts across the west have also responded to over a dozen fires during this time.
Waterlogged paddocks delayed some fire season preparation and the loss of crops left to dry in paddocks due to wet material unable to be harvested, increased the fuel load too.
The CFA has issued numerous warnings about machinery maintenance and regular cleaning and say this must be carried out to prevent the build up of dry material on engines which can quickly start a fire.
Bumper crops and a late start to the season due to unseasonable conditions has put additional pressure on farmers to finish their harvest but the CFA issued the following warning saying, "awareness is the key to avoiding harvester fires,"
Vegetation is drying our quickly due to the recent heat and this has resulted in an increase in numbers of machinery and vehicles started fires in this area according to the CFA.
Commander Ferguson said, "not only do these fires put pressure on our volunteers, many of whom are farmers themselves, but it also puts farmers' profits and safety at risk; even small fires can quickly spread to the whole paddock within minutes, so it's vital to be prepared and exercise caution when preparing to harvest."
Regular maintenance should be part of everyday routine and if it's a high risk fire day the CFA advises postponing any work in the paddock. A small spark can start a fire. In any conditions during summer, it is also advisable to take short breaks to let machinery cool.
Farmers are advised to have fire fighting resources on site and not drive any vehicles through dry grass as an exhaust can ignite dry grass.
This advice extends to the general public. Cars driven through dry grass on the road side and motorists stopping in grass and leaving the motor running, have also been identified as starting several fires in the district in recent hot spells.
Figures released by the CFA have identified up to 200 harvesting related fires a year.
The most common causes of harvester fires can be reduced by postponing paddock work during the highest fire-risk periods usually between 1pm and 6 pm., by carrying out regular maintenance checks on farm machinery, keeping informed about weather conditions so you can stop paddock work in heat and by always having firefighting equipment at hand.
Farmers are also urged to be vigilant at all times because fires are unpredictable and don't always start on the hottest of days.
Horsham Council issues fire prevention notices to property owners during regular checks and if the fire prevention officer determined that anything on their land would constitute a danger to life or property in the event of a fire.
For more information on harvesting fire safety, visit the CFA website at cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare/how-to-prepare-your-property/farms/harvest-fire-safety.
