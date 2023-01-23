Goolum Goolum Aboriginal Co-Operative has joined a growing number of Australian organisations, allowing employees to work on Australia Day.
Goolum Goolum chief executive Anthony Craig said the co-operative acknowledged that not all Australians viewed January 26 as a day of celebration.
"Out of respect for all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on January 26 this year all of our staff will have the flexibility to work instead of taking the day as a public holiday," he said.
"Those who decide to work on this day can then substitute the public holiday with another day of their choosing.
"The move has been overwhelmingly supported by all Goolum staff.
It is important that we stand with and support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on this day of mourning. For many people January 26 or Invasion Day is a deeply distressing experience."
Goolum Goolum general manager John Gorton said the change would ensure the way the organisation conducted its business supported its ethos.
"As we evolve as a health and wellbeing organisation for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, it is important we are inclusive, supportive and progressive in the way we run our organisation," he said.
"We hope this move encourages unity within our community as well as a chance to reflect on the history of Australia.
"We believe this will also provide an opportunity for our non-indigenous staff to reflect on what this day means to their fellow Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander colleagues and those they support in their work."
Australia Day is also referred to as Invasion Day or Survival Day, particularly by many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.
This is because it 'celebrates' a painful part of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history.
There is little to celebrate for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.
It is a commemoration of a profound loss - loss of sovereign rights to their land, loss of family, loss of the right to practice their culture.
