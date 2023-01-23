City claims top spot in weekend pennant

After action was abandoned last week due to extreme weather, the Wimmera Play Area's Division 1 Weekend Pennant resumed on Saturday.
Horsham City claimed top spot on the ladder after defeating Coughlin Park 16-0 (80 shots to 53).
In a warm afternoon, City won at three rinks 34-16, 22-19 and 24-18 to claim the full 16 points.
The win gives City an 11 point lead over Dimboola, who lost to Goroke/Edenhope 14-2 (69-56).
Played at the Edenhope Bowling Club, the hosts won two close rinks to one, 27-10, 21-26 and 21-20.
The win pushed Goroke/Edenhope to sixth place, 31 points behind fourth placed Horsham Golf, who travelled to Nhill to win 41-2 (72-63).
Horsham Golf won two rinks to Nhill's one, 26-21, 26-15 and 20-27.
Kaniva defended its home turf against Sunnyside, winning 12-4 (67-63).
Despite winning only one rink to two, Kaniva took home the points by winning 20-21, 21-26 and 26-16.
