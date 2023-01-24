Fullerton's treble, Gurry prominent in home meets

The Horsham Greyhound Racing Club held three race meetings, with local trainers winning nine races from the 38 races.
January 10 saw Garry George (Beulah) strike first when his first starter Disguise produced a solid win after blowing the start and missing the kick by two lengths.
Disguise used his rail draw perfectly and had a last to first gallop, taking out the maiden event in the time of 23:62sec.
Andrea Gurry (Nhill) then produced the first of her four winners over the three meetings when Fast Lane Fever positioned up second early, then railing beautifully to run away and win by four lengths in the Grade 7 event in the smart time of 23:43sec over the 410m.
Due to the extreme heat, the January 17 meeting was rescheduled to a morning meeting, with the first race jumping just after 9am with Team Fullerton (Red Cliffs) taking the honours.
Gurry continued from her winning ways the week prior, producing a double with Loco Tonto and Carob Bale.
Loco Tonto was victorious in the CHS Group Grade 5 event over the 410m journey, coming from near last early to finishing a three-length winner in the time of 23:38sec.
Carob Bale produced a front running display in the Locks Construction Grade 6 event leading all the way in the smart time of 23:24sec.
Team Fullerton produced a treble with Wise Words, Our Dreamer and Show the Magic.
Wise Words was first up for the kennel and was ultra-impressive in the maiden event leading all the way from the eight box to win by five lengths in the smart time of 23:29sec.
Our Dreamer then saluted in the Grade 5 event over the 410m journey with a last stride victory over early tearaway leader Fantasy Lee (Garry George) to win by a head in the time of 23:39sec.
Show The Magic was brilliant in running down early leader Flash Banner (Cliff Smith, Wonwondah), who was gallant in defeat.
Show The Magic spotted the leader's ground in the Warrack Motel Grade 5 event but put the foot down, going on to win by the best part of three lengths in a flying 23:01sec in a massive day for the kennel.
The sublime Silver Brute for Gary Peach (Cape Clear) continued his love affair with the Horsham circuit going within half a length of the 410m track record, winning the Free for All event in a flying 22:67sec, his seventh start at the track for five wins and two seconds and his 29th victory from 48 starts and $173,000 in prizemoney.
Friday had the club running an extra meeting for the week.
Gurry produced her fourth win for the two-week block when Amigo Rapido, who positioned second early on, ran down kennel mate Fast Lane Fever winning by half a length in 23:22, with Fast Lane Fever a close second.
Lektra Sammy for Doug and Paul Hammerstein (Ararat) produced a dazzling front running display in the On-Site Engineering Grade 5 Event over the 410m journey, winning by close to four lengths in 23:21sec.
