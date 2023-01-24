The Wimmera Mail-Times

Fullerton's treble, Gurry prominent in home meets

By Peter Carter
January 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Brother-sister duo Melissa and Shawn Fullerton with their treble of winners from last Tuesdays race meeting: Wise Words, Our Dreamer and Show the Magic. Picture by Peter Carter

The Horsham Greyhound Racing Club held three race meetings, with local trainers winning nine races from the 38 races.

