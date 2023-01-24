The Wimmera Mail-Times

Huge afternoon at Stawell's Laidlaw Park for Australia Day event

By Tony Logan
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Moryiesk training combo of Barry, Ashley & Katrina Ainsworth are regular competitors on our Western District tracks - here pictured with their 6yo trotting mare Barrlinee after a victory at Horsham last month. Team Ainsworth's purple and while silks will be seen at Stawell on Thursday afternoon with starters in races one and three.

All roads lead to Laidlaw Park Stawell on Thursday for a ten-race card of harness action and an huge afternoon of Australia Day activities and celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.