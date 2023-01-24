All roads lead to Laidlaw Park Stawell on Thursday for a ten-race card of harness action and an huge afternoon of Australia Day activities and celebrations.
"We have put together another great day of free fun for all ages at what's become a traditional date on our calendar," said Stawell HRC manager, Mark Percival.
"For the hids there's rides on Aston the Train, a face painter, show bags and to keep them refreshed we've got the Slushie Bike and icy poles," he explained.
"The grown ups have a chance to take home $500 cash in our lucky race day draw (after race 4) just by registering their details with our QR code.
"Later in the afternoon Chris Meek will be playing some great music through to the early evening in our new alfresco area.
"A delicious race day roast is available in the Bistro and the Stawell Lions Club will be manning the Aussie BBQ."
Bookings for the Trackside Bistro & Alfresco Area can be made on 5358 1237 and they are sure to go quickly so don't dally," advised Percival.
"And remember, it's free entry for everyone so come along and enjoy," he added.
If you can't make it to Laidlaw Park, all races are streamed live and free on your device & smart TV @ Trots Vision.
Our readers can also access free fields, form guide, gear changes and race analysis with tips for Thursday at www.hrv.org.au.
Stawell owner/trainer Phillip Giles and his wife Tammy celebrated victory in the time-honoured Weir's Central Victorian Trotting Championship Final at St Arnaud on Monday afternoon with their ultra-consistent 6yo gelding, Double Helix.
With now regular driver Jackie Barker in the sulky, Double Helix made his usual safe beginning from the tapes and in a repeat of their all-the-way heat win at Charlton trotted faultlessly over the entire 2520 metre journey.
Barker was determined to make the most of any errors from the opposition and maintained a solid tempo at the head of affairs.
Second favourite High In The Sky (John Justice) was pulled up after botching the start and the odds-on favourite Just A Bit Touchy (Kate Gath) may have gone amiss and was eased out of the contest at the bell.
Meanwhile Double Helix never missed a beat and strode to the finishing post seven metres clear of his rivals.
Charlton trained grey gelding Blue Coman (Kerryn Manning) battled on gamely for second after conceding his 40-metre handicap and covering plenty of extra ground during the run.
Team Giles have done a mighty job since taking over the ownership Double Helix about ten months ago.
In 16 outings for the new stable, the square-gaiter has posted five wins, four minors and banked around $35,000 in stakes - a super result with hopefully more in store.
They're off @ Stawell (D) Thursday January 26th; Horsham (D) Wednesday February 1st; Stawell (D) Wednesday 8th & Hamilton (D) Thursday 15th.
Best bet: R9 No.3 Rockaria $5 win
Value bet: R5 No.9 Rock Opal $4 eachway
Flexi bet: R8 box quinella Nos. 1,2,5,8,10 spend $7
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.