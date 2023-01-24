The future of the Wimmera's most popular game is at crossroads unless volunteer stocks are improved.
Cameron Pickering, the AFL Wimmera Mallee Umpires director of umpiring, said the pool of available umpires is low in 2023, prompting the organisation to pull out all stops to attract new officials.
"We're at a tipping point," Mr Pickering said.
"We've used a Band-Aid approach for the past 10-20 years, but the pool of umpires is smaller than in previous years.
"We've lost several stalwarts that kept things going for years by umpiring two games a day.
"We understand there's not enough volunteers; clubs that do have them want to use them in different roles other than umpiring."
Wimmera Mallee Umpires is offering a wealth of incentives via an early bird promotion to entice more people to join the umpiring ranks.
Anyone who signs up before the end of January will go in the draw to win $100 cash for new senior umpires or a brand new Sherrin football for new juniors.
Returning umpires could receive a dinner for two for re-registering.
"With only 10 days left of the promotion, that's the focus at the moment, get as many registered for their chance to win and then look to kick off pre season training beginning on Monday, February 6, at 6pm, at the Horsham City Oval change rooms," Mr Pickering said.
The director noted the AFL elite pathway, which features four AFLWM umpires that are part of the AFL's Umpire Academy Program.
They have attended sessions across the state with have had opportunities to officiate various representative football throughout the 2023 season.
However, Mr Picking noted not all umpires need to dream of umpiring AFL matches.
"We don't expect 20 to 30-year-olds to join our ranks; we want them to stay in the game," he said.
"We're really looking at the ex-footballer in the 30 to 45-years-old age group that still want to come down for the socialisation and still be a part of the game."
All on and off field uniform is supplied for free, with umpires having the opportunity to earn between $30 - $200 per game.
"It really is a no brainer," he said.
"You get paid to keep fit, make friends and have the best seat at the game to watch the action from up close."
For further information, call Mr Pickering on 0428922589 or email cameron.pickering.wdumpires@gmail.com.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.