The Wimmera Mail-Times

Horsham Hornets set up CBL final against Mt Gambier

By Michael Hartshorn
January 26 2023 - 12:00pm
The Horsham Hornets men have set up a semi-final showdown with Mt Gambier after beating the Lakers 87-81 at the Nest on Saturday night.

