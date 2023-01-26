The Horsham Hornets men have set up a semi-final showdown with Mt Gambier after beating the Lakers 87-81 at the Nest on Saturday night.
Unfortunately, Horsham's CBL South West Women's season is over but not without the Hornets giving the visiting Lakers a scare early to lead 19-13 at quarter-time before ultimately going down 71-56 to finish fifth.
in the end the Horsham could have afforded to drop Saturday night's South West Men's game against the Lakers and still make the play-offs, but coach Scott Benbow and his team are wrapped to take winning form and momentum into the play-offs in a week's time.
Mt Gambier finished second courtesy of the loss to Horsham and will host the Hornets on Saturday, February 4, in what will be the third game between the two teams this season.
"We've beaten them twice and we've got to try and knock them over again which will be a pretty big ask, but we're up for it," Benbow said this week.
After beating the Lakers by two points in a round nine thriller at Mt Gambier in November, the Hornets were in charge from the start on Saturday night.
"At one stage we were 18 points up and we were looking really, really good and in total control of the game.
"In the last five minutes Mt Gambier started to make shots and we probably started to relax a little bit, so the result came into the six points."
Austin McKenzie had a game high 26 points, Cody Bryan 19 and Mitch Martin 16 as the Hornets managed to restrict Lakers multiple scoring option to all below 20 points.
"Cody Bryan was unbelievable in defence, Aussie McKenzie and Mitch Martin were very strong offensively. Timmy Wade our veteran played very well. He controlled the tempo of the game very well in the first half when we really outplayed them," Benbow said.
There are growing similarities with last season's Hornets championship victory when they scraped into the finals and beat top of the table Colac in the semi-final and Portland in the grand final.
We've talked about it. It kind of feels the same, we've got to do it tough.
"We've got to get on the road for the first game against the favourites last year in Colac and we beat them.
"Mt Gambier deserve to be favourites, even though Ararat finished on top and are a very good side.
"It's a big ask and Mt Gambier are very tough to beat over there, but we're confident."
The Hornets are expecting a big Hamilton crowd at the game and will have at least one bus for players and their families going across for the game.
The semi-final details are yet to be finalised.
The Horsham Hornets finished the CBL South West women's season with a strong showing against second-placed Mt Gambier Lakers.
The Hornets led the finals' bound Lakers 19-13 with an outstanding first quarter, but the Lakers were able to assert themselves over the remaining three quarters to win 71-56.
Emalie Iredell had a game-high 18 points, Olivia Jones 13 and Imogen Worthy 10.
