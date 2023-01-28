Celebrating Australia Day in 2023

Australia Day has been and gone for another year and I hope you had a chance to reflect on what Australia means to you.
The day for me is about celebrating everything about being an Australian and reflecting on how fortunate we are to be a part of this great nation.
I acknowledge this is not a view held by all, and this is not a new phenomenon, though you'd be forgiven for thinking so.
In 1964 Donald Horne wrote the book 'The Lucky Country', which portrayed Australia's climb to power and wealth as based almost entirely on luck rather than the strength of its political or economic system.
I do not happen to agree with that view and feel the book really diminishes what Australia as a nation has achieved and continues to achieve.
We should be celebrating our diverse, multicultural society built on the values of democracy, free enterprise and hard work and a highly successful immigration system that has grown our nation.
And being a welcoming society where every person is free to hold different views and express them.
While there is no doubt Australia is a great country, it is not perfect.
There are still issues which must be addressed. As Horne wrote in 1964, there are elements of Australian society today who still seek to minimise who we are and deride our national identity.
This is counterproductive to Australia and Australians and divides us at a time when we need to unite.
Looking forward, as we continue to grow as a nation, we welcome our newest Australian citizens with their history and culture, as they integrate as new Australians.
Ultimately, as has always been the case, we are richer for our new citizens.
To be conferred as Australians on Australia Day is a special honour and I hope each one treasures this memory for the rest of their lives as you contribute to the Australian way of life.
