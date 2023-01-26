In the early 1900s Horsham had several private hospitals catering for patients willing to pay more for extra care.
Kardinia Private Hospital, established in 1902, set the gold-standard.
Catherine Carroll, an intelligent and well-connected woman of 20 years, entered the nursing profession as a probationary trainee at Horsham District Hospital in November 1898.
Her father, James Carroll, was the Wimmera Shire Secretary and was on the Hospital's Committee of Management.
She passed her exams and became a Certified Nurse in May 1901 after which she left Horsham to work for a large private hospital in Melbourne.
This is far better than Tapper's [private hospital] or the Public Hospital. You get waited on just as much as you like.
When she returned in April 1902, she was snapped up by the Horsham Hospital as a contract nurse for a few weeks, where she probably reacquainted herself with an equally competent nurse, Mary Cocks.
Mary Ann Cocks was eight years older than Catherine but had entered nursing at the age of 25.
She qualified, with a credit, in May 1898.
By the time Catherine began her training in November, Mary was on the hospital staff as a fully qualified hospital nurse specialising in infectious diseases.
The public hospital did not pay their nurses very well.
In 1899 their annual salaries were: Matron, £60; Qualified Nurse, £30; 2nd Year (Probationary) Nurse, £25; 1st Year Nurse, board and keep only.
By way of comparison, the gardener was paid £52 per annum.
Despite this obvious discrepancy, the Committee of Management could not fathom why very few nurses remained in the employ of the Horsham District Hospital once they became qualified.
Nurses knew exactly why.
Catherine Carroll, having already gained experience in a Melbourne private hospital, leased a house in Dooen Road and set up her own hospital, naming it "Kardinia".
On 4th July 1902 an advertisement appeared in The Horsham Times (now The Wimmera Mail-Times): "Private Hospital, 'Kardinia', Dooen Road.
Miss C. Carroll, Certified Nurse, begs to inform the public that she is prepared to receive patients at the above address".
She also joined Horsham's new telephone network, as subscriber number 18, to ensure rapid contact with doctors.
Two years later her business had grown to such an extent that Catherine's parents purchased the 111/2 acre block on which Kardinia was built.
She also needed to employ a second nurse.
She turned to the best nurse she knew, Mary Cocks, who joined her at Kardinia in November 1904.
They were a formidable team. Soon all the most serious cases were directed to Kardinia due to their expertise in medical and patient care.
As an example, an extremely sick Agnes Lambert wrote from Kardinia, in a letter to her sisters on October 30, 1906: "This is far better than Tapper's [private hospital] or the Public Hospital. You get waited on just as much as you like."
Horsham Hospital's highly skilled surgeon, S.D. Read, performed most of his private operations at Kardinia.
One of the most difficult of these was in May 1907 when a farmer from Vectis East was brought in with terrible injuries, caused by being run over by a fully loaded wagon.
Doctor Read was able to stem the internal bleeding but held grave fears for him.
However, six weeks later the young man was able to go back to the farm.
Mary Cocks married Sam Jones in April 1907 and left the nursing profession.
Undaunted, Catherine employed Mary's sister, Ethel Cocks, and continued as before but changes were afoot.
In December 1905 Dr Read purchased a large block of land, covering 27-33 Roberts Avenue, from Mr Traugott Noske.
Dr Read built a two-storey brick home at 27-29 Roberts Avenue, which still stands today.
On the remaining land he converted Noske's house into a hospital and persuaded Catherine Carroll to become its matron with Ethel Cocks as her assistant.
The hospital opened its doors to patients in September 1907.
In 1911 it was given the name "Abbotsleigh Private Hospital" Catherine Carroll ran Abbotsleigh along the same lines as Kardinia with the same outstanding results.
Kardinia at 68 Dooen Road became the retirement home for Catherine's parents, James and Mary.
After the death of their parents, James in 1914 and Mary in 1916, the three Carroll women, Agnes, Catherine and Jessie inherited Kardinia.
In March 1917 Catherine Carroll married John Charles Smith, and moved out to Kalkee.
Abbotsleigh Private Hospital was taken over by her business partner, Ethel Cocks.
Agnes and Jessie Carroll lived at Kardinia. In 1919 Agnes married journalist John Paton.
In 1947 some of the 111/2 acre block of land was subdivided.
More parcels were sold off over the years with the proceeds divided amongst the sisters.
The origin of the land is commemorated by Carroll Street.
Jessie Carroll died in 1958, leaving Kardinia to her widowed sister Catherine, who owned it until 1962 when she moved to Hamilton where she died in 1969, aged 91.
Kardinia, with some modernisations and renovations, is still at 68 Dooen Road.
