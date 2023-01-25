The West Wimmera Shire Council is making crucial upgrades to the Edenhope Aerodrome thanks more than $400,000 in funding.
The council received $135,000 from the Federal Government via its Regional Airports Program to upgrade the airfield.
The Country Fire Authority will contribute $220,000 towards the upgrade, and West Wimmera Shire Council will contribute $50,000 - a total of $405,000.
Chief Executive David Bezuidenhout said the project would improve safety and accessibility for emergency services, particularly the CFA water bomber.
"Timing and the ability to operate in adverse weather conditions are critical elements for essential services, and it is essential that these emergency services are not delayed or impeded by poor infrastructure," he said.
The works will include constructing a new taxiway to provide access for water bombing aircraft and building new amenities and a storage shed with a patient transfer facility.
Two water tanks and a bore will also be installed, which will be used by firefighting aircraft and increase the water capacity at the site by 150,000 litres.
This project directly addresses many concerns raised by the CFA officials about safety at the airfield.
"These important upgrades will make it easier for our emergency services, and help keep our communities safe," Mr Bezuidenhout said.
"Our region is no stranger to bushfires, and we had a particularly devastating fire last year at Poolaijelo. Giving our firefighters more options when it comes to dealing with large fires, is a great outcome for everyone."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.