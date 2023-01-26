The Wimmera's cricketing future received a boost this month after its three junior girls squads took part in the Western Victoria Girls Shield in Hamilton.
Junior cricketers from the Wimmera Girls Cricket League saw under 14, under 16 and under 18 players take part in the three-day competition, facing off against the likes of Ballarat, Geelong, Warrnambool and Hamilton.
Five Wimmera girls joined forces with Hamilton District Cricket Club to compete in the U18s competition, consisting of five T20 matches plus finals.
The first game against Warrnambool at Melville Oval saw Hamilton/Wimmera reaching 4/93, with Caeleigh Humphries top scoring 32 runs. Warrnambool lost wickets regularly, but reached 94 runs with three balls to spare. Ella Jackson 2/8, Micaela Meyer 2/5, Ella Moloney 2/17 where the stand out bowlers.
In the second game against South East, Hamilton/Wimmera made 7/82 on the scoreboard with Emilie Tonissen scoring 16 runs. South East chased down the 83 runs while only losing three wickets.
In the second day of action, drizzling rain delayed play for an hour.
Eventually, play resumed and Ballarat posted 3/161. Bridie Reid was the standout with 1/20 & two catches.
Hamilton/Wimmera were unable to form a partnership, with Ella Jackson's 26 the only batter to reach double figures. Ballarat went on to be eventual competition winners.
The combine took on Colac who patiently posted 6/104 with Bridie Reid (1/20) and Gabby Campbell (1/9) playing well
Hamilton/Wimmera struggled to put runs on the board but continued fighting to the end making 9/69.
In the last game, Hamilton/Wimmera took on Geelong, who batted first.
Hamilton/Wimmera started strong getting quick wickets and continuing throughout the innings until the last few overs where Geelong had a 34-run partnership reaching a total of 9/103.
Ella Jackson took 2/27, with Bridie Reid 1/10 and Ella Moloney 1/18 solid in supporting roles.
Hamilton/Wimmera lost early wickets then a 44-run partnership between Bridie Reid and Ella Jackson settled the run chase to achieve 6/83.
After the competition, the team gave thanks to Craig Williamson for organising the Hamilton connections and Amanda Reid for being Team Manager.
The U/16 Wimmera Girls opened its campaign in style beating Castlemaine in a close fought victory with the winning runs coming from the second last ball of the day.
Castlemaine set the Wimmera Girls the imposing task of 117 runs to win, however Issy Boulton's impressive 82 runs from just 59 balls sealed victory.
The Wimmera Girls continued its winning way against Hamilton thanks to some tight bowling from Lucy Avery, Issy Boulton and Ayva Mitchell, restricting Hamilton to just 84 runs.
The run chase saw Issy Boulton continue her dominance with the bat scoring 49 from just 28 balls, just one shy of her half century, and Maddison Walle a very handy 16 runs from 30 balls.
Day two saw Wimmera take on Geelong in a rain-affected game.
With only 15 overs, Geelong posted 3/77 in slippery conditions; Boulton dominated with the ball taking two of the only three wickets for the innings.
In reply the Wimmera girls fought hard, but ultimately fell short, with Lilly Reading making 10, Chloe Moloney 12 and Maddison Walle 11.
With their first loss on the board, the girls faced Colac.
Issy Boulton and Ayva Mitchell combined for and impressive partnership of 51 runs, with the latter making 34 runs.
With a target of 95, tight bowling and excellent fielding saw the Wimmera restrict Colac to just 83.
In a must-win game against Warrnambool, the Wimmera posted 76, with Boulton starring again, scoring 50 runs from 60 balls. With a chance of playing finals on the line, the team restricted Warrnambool to just 3.15 runs per over.
Ayva Mitchell's 1/0, Lilly Reading's 1/4, Boulton 0/3 and Lucy Avery 0/4 runs - all off two overs each - helped the Wimmera Girls seal the win.
Unfortunately for the U/16 side, four from five wins wasn't enough to secure them a place in the final, however placing third overall was their best performance since entering the Western Victoria Girls Shield Country Week competition three years ago.
Issy Boulton finished first on the U/16 batting top performer list amassing 203 runs over the five games and second on the champion player list with 323 points.
The Wimmera took on Geelong, posting 123 thanks to a half century from Emma Uebergang. However, Geelong was able to chase down the total in the final over.
In the second day of play, Wimmera took on Torquay, and Uebergang's 43 runs from 22 balls - and 60 extras from the bowling side - saw the side make 8/180. Torquay was bowled out for 33, with Holly Bird taking 3/6 off two overs and Jenna Hogan 3/2 off 1.1 overs, doing the bulk of the damage.
The Wimmera girls then faced Warrnambool, with Uebergang's 34 helping the side make 9/71. Warrnambool chased down the total in the 13th over.
In their final game, Ballarat's 166 was too much for the girls, who were restricted to 119; Uebergang the stand out with 69 runs.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.